Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to issue more SSD tokens, darshan tickets as COVID cases dip

After months of wait, the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has finally decided to increase the number of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens along with the tickets issued for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The decision comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across the country sees a dip.

According to a report by The Times of India, the TTD will release the darshan quota for March today, 23 February. Meanwhile, the temple body informed that they will issue the additional quota of darshan tickets for the last week of February along with that of March.

TTD will issue 25,000 special entry darshan tickets a day for devotees for the month of March, this year. Along with that, the temple body will also issue 20,000 slotted sarva darshan tokens at three TTD counters to devotees in Tirupati.

For the period 24 to 28 February, TTD is expected to release an additional 13,000 tickets. Devotees who are interested should note that 5,000 offline SSD tokens will be released at various centres. These centres include Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries, Bhudevi Complex and Srinivasam Complex.

Tirupati Devasthanam witnessed a rise in attendance of devotees for darshan by 50 percent from 1 to 21 February. There were about 29,000 devotees who visited the holy shrine on 1 February and by the mid of the month (21 February), the number crossed 39,000.

The management will also issue 25,000 tickets in the Rs 300 category besides 20,000 SSD tickets for offline bookings, a report by The New Indian Express mentioned. From last week, the temple body has been issuing 15,000 sarva darshan tokens every day via offline method.

As the number of devotees visiting the shrine saw an increase, the TTD has been planning and making extra arrangements to accommodate additional visitors. When the number of devotees will surpass the daily quota of sarvasarshan tokens, the temple body will issue tickets for the subsequent days.

