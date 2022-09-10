This 34-second-long time-lapse video exhibits the drastic change in weather in just 15 minutes.

During monsoons in India, Mumbai rain has always been a buzzing topic. There are several instances that portray how heavy rain takes a toll on the city of dreams. On Wednesday night, Mumbai experienced thunderstorms, along with lightning and heavy showers. Around 4:30 pm, there was a sudden change in the weather. Some major roads also saw traffic congestion due to the natural calamity. A few glimpses of the scenario have been shared across social media. But here we have come up with something that shows how beautiful nature can be. This 34-second-long time-lapse video exhibits the drastic change in weather in just 15 minutes.

This 34-second video is about what happened in Mumbai around 4.30 pm in just 15-20 mins yesterday! #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/1tpEWTc97i — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 8, 2022

The clip was shared by ADRM, Chennai, Ananth Rupanagudi on Twitter on 8 September. Though the sight is said to be recorded in Mumbai, the exact location is unidentified. The clip starts with a view of a clear sky. In some moments, raindrops start to occupy the glass window in front of the camera with a dark cloud taking over the blue sky. The gloomy cover made it like a night sky. After a few minutes of thunderstorms and heavy rain, the sky was clear again.

The caption of the video read, “This 34-second video is about what happened in Mumbai around 4.30 pm in just 15-20 mins yesterday.” Users got delighted after watching the phenomenon of how mother nature changed her colour in a short interval. People also marked their presence in the comment section by sharing the effect of thunderstorms in different areas on Wednesday.

Captured beautifully — Dr Surabhi Wani (@surabhi_physio) September 8, 2022

Brilliant time lapse — Keshab Sen (@sen_kc_fuchan) September 8, 2022

look at the visibility, it has improved a lot - it's like Nature cleansed the air.. — Hemnath Gops (@gl_gops) September 8, 2022

Brilliant capture, it was scary watching this from my home but a surreal experience too. — ஸ்ரீ ராம் (@NothingwhenIgo) September 8, 2022

Yeah, yesterday this was absolutely crazy half hour of rain. — Abhijit (@AbhiNovice) September 8, 2022

Mini cloud burst — Samindher (@Samindher_reddy) September 8, 2022

Looks like one huge dumped its entire rain load. — Srinivasan (@srijeny24) September 8, 2022

Mumbai received 30.96 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday. Another video showing a lightning strike in Mumbai's Borivali West area went viral amid the situation. The video's caption stated that the bolt struck the Neminath Building. However, there was no damage reported.

Borivali, Mumbai yesterday ⚡️

It surely was scary! Luckily they had installed a lightning rod in the bldg so If the lightning strikes it directly goes to the ground! #Mumbai #Borivali pic.twitter.com/KR94GedXwt — (@IshitaJoshi) September 8, 2022

The eight-second footage captured the sound of a thunderbolt striking the structure. The footage was recorded from a nearby building in the neighbourhood. The scary sight unsurprisingly grabbed the eyeballs of internet users. The clipping earned nearly 1 lakh views and summoned over 3,000 likes.

