Tigress Sultana hunts dog at Ranthambore National Park; watch viral clip here

While many people visit national parks to fulfil their dreams of watching tigers in the wild, many actually get terrified when they see the animal in action. A similar reaction was given by tourists in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park when tigress Sultana snatched a stray dog in front of them.

The rare incident was filmed inside Zone 1 of Ranthambore National Park on 27 December, as per NDTV. A clip of the incident, uploaded on the YouTube channel of the park, has gone viral.

In the 12 second clip, a dog can be seen roaming around near some parked safari vehicles. After a few seconds, the tigress comes out of nowhere and pounces on the dog. She then drags the unlucky dog into the bushes, as people around kept shouting "Pakad liya, pakad liya (It caught the dog)" nearby.

Watch the video here

Since being shared, the 12-second video clip video has accumulated more than 41,000 views on Twitter and 4,200 views of YouTube.

Since it was posted, many wildlife enthusiasts have raised concerns over the spread of diseases such as canine distemper and other medical issues, which can spread from dogs to the tiger population of the park.

President of the Wildlife Conservation Trust Anish Andheria also expressed his concerns by sharing the video clip. His tweet reads, "Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time." Andheria also asserted that the presence of stray dogs inside national parks has become a threat which needs to be controlled.

Andheria also answered some questions canine distemper. He also replied to speculation about if the dog was deliberately taken to the area to let visitors see the tiger.

According to Ranthambore guides, T-107 or Tigress Sultana was born in 2016 and is the dominant tigress in several areas of the national park.

