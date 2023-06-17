Bizarre food combinations have been taking the internet by storm lately. This time it’s a Kolkata street vendor’s creation that has caused quite a stir. Known as ‘Thums Up Fuchka,’ this unique twist on the beloved street food has managed to upset many online, receiving a resounding thumbs down from critics. Kolkata is renowned for its delectable street food, with Fuchka, also known as golgappa or panipuri, being one of the most beloved snacks. However, tampering with this precious dish has left many people disgusted.

In a video clip that went viral, the street vendor can be seen making Fuchka with Thums Up, a popular cola beverage. The caption accompanying the clip posed the question, “Will you ever try this? One of the most bizarre combinations I’ve ever tried!” The vendor who created this bizarre combo, sells this peculiar dish for just Rs 10 per Fuchka. It’s worth noting that the blogger who sampled this bizzare combo rated it a mere 2 out of 5 stars.

How people reacted

“No ..just No . Don’t mess with fuchka, please,” a user commented.

“I have Seen People Drinking Coke with Vanilla ice cream , Milk & Chat Masala Before , so I Don’t think this one will be worse than that,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soham Sinha | Kolkata Blogger (@kolkatadelites)

Other bizarre recipes

This is not the only strange variation of panipuri that has left the internet in shock. Another peculiar combination that has caught people’s attention used aamras. In this version, the tamarind water is replaced with a thick mango paste resembling aamras. The resulting flavour is a mix of sweet and sour.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrDGat-IfHK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9bc8a0d4-9ade-4757-85cf-52cb26b3f6e7

These unusual food combinations continue to raise eyebrows and provoke discussions online. While some people might be adventurous enough to try them, they certainly don’t appeal to everyone’s palate. As the internet continues to share and explore such peculiar culinary experiments, it’s safe to say that not all innovations in the food world are destined to be successful or appetizing.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.