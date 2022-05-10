Thrissur Pooram 2022: Here’s all you need to know about Kerala’s annual temple festival

On this day, several temples in and around Thrissur are decorated to pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan

One of Kerala’s annual popular temple festivals, Thrissur Pooram is all set to be celebrated on 10 May. This special festival is observed with a grand display of caparisoned elephants, thumping music and dazzling parasols.

Celebrated in the Malayalam month of Medam (that falls in April to May), Thrissur Pooram is conducted at the historical Vadakkunnathan Temple. The week-long festival begins with the Kodiyettam (flag hoisting) ceremony.

The festival is observed on Pooram day; when the moon rises in the month of Medam with the Pooram star. This Pooram is the largest and most famous of all Poorams, according to Drikpanchang.

Date and Timing:

This year, the Thrissur Pooram festival will take place on 10 May. According to Drikpanchang, the Pooram Nakshathram will begin at 06:40 pm on 10 May and end at 07:28 pm on 11 May.

How is the day celebrated?

On this day, several temples in and around Thrissur are decorated to pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan.

At the Vadakkunnathan temple’s premises, a huge procession is organised that is accompanied by music of traditional instruments such as chenda, elathalam and kurumkuzhal. During this festival, a large number of elephants are decked up with golden ornaments. These elephants form a procession as they carry idols of different deities such as Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga and Lord Krishna.

History:

Thrissur Pooram was introduced by Sakthan Thampuran, the then Maharaja of Kochi. Even before this festival was announced, a one-day event used to be conducted at Arattupuzha Pooram Temple in the city. However, due to incessant rain and storm, many devotees of the temple could not reach the temple on time. Following which, they were denied entry to the much-awaited procession.

They then approached the king for a solution, who came up with another festival that was more extravagant and rewarding than the first. He organised the first-ever Thrissur Pooram in the year 1798. From then on, this festival has been celebrated with grandeur and pride.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.