Three years after losing husband in Galwan clash, Rekha Singh gets commissioned into Army as Lieutenant

Rekha Singh, the wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in June 2020, was on Saturday commissioned into the Army as a Lieutenant and has been posted to a frontline unit in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The 29-year-old completed her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Lt Singh told ANI that she had begun her preparation for the Army after her husband was killed in the Galwan Valley clash.

“After my husband passed away I decided to join Indian Army and started preparing for it. Today my training has been completed and I have become a Lieutenant. I am feeling very proud,” she said.

#Proud #VeerNari Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik(Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh, #VirChakra(Posthumous) got commissioned into #IndianArmy after completing her training from #OTA #Chennai. Nk Deepak made the supreme sacrifice during the #Galwan Clashes. pic.twitter.com/zzI3tCnBZj — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2023

Her husband, Naik Singh was from the Army Medical Corps, and was later attached to the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment. Naik Singh was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021 for showing indomitable courage in rendering medical support to the injured soldiers during the clashes.

Vir Chakra is the country’s third-highest wartime gallantry award after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

Her husband Naik Singh ‘saved lives of 30 Indian troops’

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley clash on 15 June 2020, an incident that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

According to his Vir Chakra citation, he played a pivotal role in rendering treatment and saving the lives of more than 30 Indian soldiers.

“Naik Deepak Singh displayed unmatched professionalism in hostile conditions, unflinching devotion and made supreme sacrifice for the nation,” it said.

With inputs from agencies

