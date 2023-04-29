Three years after losing husband in Galwan clash, Rekha Singh gets commissioned into Army as Lieutenant
Her husband Naik Deepak Singh was from the Army Medical Corps, and was later attached to the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment. He was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra for 'rendering medical help & saving lives of more than 30 Indian soldiers'
Rekha Singh, the wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in June 2020, was on Saturday commissioned into the Army as a Lieutenant and has been posted to a frontline unit in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The 29-year-old completed her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.
Lt Singh told ANI that she had begun her preparation for the Army after her husband was killed in the Galwan Valley clash.
Related Articles
“After my husband passed away I decided to join Indian Army and started preparing for it. Today my training has been completed and I have become a Lieutenant. I am feeling very proud,” she said.
Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik(Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh, #VirChakra(Posthumous) got commissioned into #IndianArmy after completing her training from #OTA #Chennai. Nk Deepak made the supreme sacrifice during the #Galwan Clashes. pic.twitter.com/zzI3tCnBZj
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2023
Her husband, Naik Singh was from the Army Medical Corps, and was later attached to the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment. Naik Singh was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021 for showing indomitable courage in rendering medical support to the injured soldiers during the clashes.
Vir Chakra is the country’s third-highest wartime gallantry award after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.
Her husband Naik Singh ‘saved lives of 30 Indian troops’
Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley clash on 15 June 2020, an incident that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.
According to his Vir Chakra citation, he played a pivotal role in rendering treatment and saving the lives of more than 30 Indian soldiers.
“Naik Deepak Singh displayed unmatched professionalism in hostile conditions, unflinching devotion and made supreme sacrifice for the nation,” it said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Poonch attack: Time to send a formal message to Rawalpindi that enough is enough
As the G20 meeting in Srinagar draws close, terrorist incidents may witness a spurt in Jammu & Kashmir
Poonch terror attack: Desperate Pakistan’s last throw of dice; India must go ahead with holding G20 meetings in Kashmir
If India manages to showcase Kashmir as a popular tourist destination, which is New Delhi’s objective behind holding the events in this venue, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to sponsor terrorism
Modernization, self-reliance top agenda at Army Commanders’ Conference
During the Army Commanders’ Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Army for its high standards of operational preparedness, capability development and contribution towards military diplomacy