Three-year-old girl rescued in Bihar's Munger after being trapped in borewell for 31 hours

A three-year-old girl, who fell into a 110-feet deep borewell on Tuesday in Bihar's Munger, was successfully rescued by officials on Wednesday, according to media reports.

According to Times Now, the intense rescue efforts went on for 23 hours before the girl named Sana was safely rescued. The doctors were worried because the officials could manage to send only water to the girl since Wednesday morning and had sent some chocolates for her on Tuesday. After the rescue, the girl was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. She had been trapped in the borewell for around 31 hours.

INDIA TODAY EXCLUSIVE: FIRST IMAGES OF RESCUED SANA Munger, Bihar: NDRF team rescued 3-year-old Sana from borewell, child rushed to a hospital#NewsToday Live at: https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/ccVNsedG7A — India Today (@IndiaToday) August 1, 2018

#Bihar: 3-year-old girl who was rescued after being trapped in a 110 feet deep borewell since yesterday, has been admitted to Sadar hospital in Munger. pic.twitter.com/w6H1u6WQDF — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2018

The child — who had come to her maternal grandparents' home in Murgiyachak locality of the town — was playing near the borewell shaft on Tuesday when she slipped and fell into it, Munger Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla had told reporters. "Rescue operations have been on and we are confident that she will be rescued later in the day", he was then quoted as saying by PTI. The girl was said to be stuck at a depth of about 45 feet.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the team of rescue officials on Wednesday, just hours before the success of the rescue operation. Minister of state for human resource development Upendra Kushwaha took to Twitter to hail the efforts of the rescue team.

Fearless, courageous #SANA come out of borewell after hard work and successful joint operation by #ARMY & #SDRF Team with the help of local administration. Kudos to #SANA and rescue team.#PrayForSanno #PrayForSana https://t.co/Brzyt5CdO2 — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraRLSP) August 1, 2018

With inputs from PTI