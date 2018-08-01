You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three-year-old girl rescued in Bihar's Munger after being trapped in borewell for 31 hours

India FP Staff Aug 01, 2018 23:02:49 IST

A three-year-old girl, who fell into a 110-feet deep borewell on Tuesday in Bihar's Munger, was successfully rescued by officials on Wednesday, according to media reports.

According to Times Now, the intense rescue efforts went on for 23 hours before the girl named Sana was safely rescued. The doctors were worried because the officials could manage to send only water to the girl since Wednesday morning and had sent some chocolates for her on Tuesday. After the rescue, the girl was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. She had been trapped in the borewell for around 31 hours.

The child — who had come to her maternal grandparents' home in Murgiyachak locality of the town — was playing near the borewell shaft on Tuesday when she slipped and fell into it, Munger Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla had told reporters. "Rescue operations have been on and we are confident that she will be rescued later in the day", he was then quoted as saying by PTI. The girl was said to be stuck at a depth of about 45 feet.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the team of rescue officials on Wednesday, just hours before the success of the rescue operation. Minister of state for human resource development Upendra Kushwaha took to Twitter to hail the efforts of the rescue team.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 23:02 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores