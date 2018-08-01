Three-year-old girl falls into 100 feet deep borewell shaft in Bihar's Munger, rescue operations underway

Munger: Rescue operations are in full swing here for a three-year-old girl who slipped and fell into a borewell shaft, said to be more than 100 feet deep, last evening, officials said on Wednesday.

The child - Sanno -had come to her maternal grandparents' home in Murgiyachak locality of the town. On Tuesday she was playing near the borewell shaft in the courtyard of the house and fell into it, Munger Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told reporters. "Rescue operations have been on and we are confident that she will be rescued later in the day", the SP said.

He also said "the girl is stuck inside the shaft at a depth of about 45 feet. A team of doctors has been pressed into service and adequate oxygen supply is being ensured with the help of cylinders and pipes".

The SDRF has been here since Tuesday and they will soon be joined by a team of the NDRF which is reaching here by helicopter, the SP said adding that a horizontal access was being dug out to reach the spot.

State disaster management minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav told a news channel "the administrative machinery has been instructed to ensure that the girl is rescued safely. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is personally monitoring the development".