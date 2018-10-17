You are here:
Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; one policeman dead, four others injured

India FP Staff Oct 17, 2018 09:41:10 IST

Three terrorists and one police personnel were killed in a gunfight which started early on Wednesday in the Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, reports have said.

Security forces surrounded the area after receiving information about the presence of militants. As the security forces closed in on a house, the militants hiding there fired, triggering an encounter. According to reports, four security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

The Tribune quoted ADG (Law and Order) Muneer Khan as saying, "Three militants have been killed on Wednesday morning at Fateh Kadal locality. We are yet to retrieve the three bodies."

All schools and colleges in the area have been closed as a precautionary measure. Internet services have also been suspended.

This incident comes days after former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student and a member of Hizbul Mujahideen Manan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Handwara town of the Kupwara district.

With inputs from agencies


