Three people injured after fire breaks out in Mumbai's Chhabildas English Medium School

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium School in Mumbai today due to an explosion in an LPG gas cylinder.

According to reports, three people got injured and were admitted to Sion Hospital. Two cars parked on the school premises were also damaged.

Meanwhile, a car caught fire on a flyover in Matunga area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official.

The car with two occupants was on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road around 4.45 pm, when smoke started emanating from the vehicle’s engine, the official said.

The vehicle was immediately halted and the occupants alighted safely. Within a few seconds, the car was engulfed in flames, he said.

The police and fire fighters reached the scene and doused the blaze, which had burnt the car completely, the official said.

Traffic on the arterial road was affected for close to 30 minutes due to the blaze, he added.

