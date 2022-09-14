Three killed in horrifying road accident on highway in Punjab, clip leaves internet in shock

On Tuesday, the horrible tragedy took place on the Behram National Highway, which connects Phagwara and Chandigarh

There is no shortage of scary videos on the internet, and occasionally they serve as guidelines for caution. We have come up with a similar kind of video recorded on a National Highway in Punjab. On Tuesday, the horrible tragedy took place on the Behram National Highway, which connects Phagwara and Chandigarh, where three people died after a truck towing a loaded trailer lost control and flipped over on its side, smashing a car.

A case was filed by the police in this regard. Major Singh, the truck’s driver, has been held accountable for rash driving among other offences.

CCTV footage of the collision shows a heavy truck making a hasty, high-speed turn at a crossing, which caused it to lose balance. Two vehicles attempted to avoid the truck’s reckless driving, but one was hit by the laden trailer and flipped over, killing both the driver and the passenger. However, the second car managed a narrow escape, and reports state that the occupants of the car, including the passengers, sustained minor injuries.

Aftermath footage of the tragedy displayed that the car’s frame had been flattened after being trampled by the heavy trailer. One could imagine what would have happened to the individuals seated there according to the visuals. As soon as the video went viral, users went on to slam the truck driver for trying to cross the road junction without thing about the approaching vehicles.

A user wrote, “It looks like the vehicle lost control and skidded.”

It looks like the vehicle lost control and skidded — Deepak Kumar Vasudevan (@lavanyadeepak) September 13, 2022

Another person blamed a bus that “entered the highway from the side road and squeezed the space.”

100% truck driver fault. How can he take a turn without stopping and waiting for traffic to clear? That's a problem in India – Drivers take turns, merge from side roads onto main highways without stopping and assuming that other high speed vehicles will magically stop for them — Jatin D. (@jatind3) September 13, 2022

An individual asked, “Why do we have traffic signals on our national highways?”

why do we have traffic signals on our national highways? our highways are a laughing stock. — akratic (@akratic3) September 13, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

Poor design of road, poor driving and over speeding by all drivers. — Monk (@Rd15031) September 13, 2022

People don't stop after seeing the accident also, wow , the road design is pathetic, how they allowed this junction on a highway. — Manav (@manavdas) September 13, 2022

Previously, another terrifying moment of an accident circulated over the internet where a man can be seen getting hit by a seemingly broken down car while trying to fix it.

#WARNING

If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle.

Please warn your friends and relatives.

Share this message as an example. pic.twitter.com/P2OPQDXgvg — Deepak.Prabhu/दीपक प्रभू (@ragiing_bull) September 12, 2022

The video of the occurrence stunned the internet and earned more than 7 lakh views on Twitter. Viewers were left speechless after witnessing the sudden tragedy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.