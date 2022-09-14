India

Three killed in horrifying road accident on highway in Punjab, clip leaves internet in shock

On Tuesday, the horrible tragedy took place on the Behram National Highway, which connects Phagwara and Chandigarh

FP Trending September 14, 2022 13:44:26 IST
Three killed in horrifying road accident on highway in Punjab, clip leaves internet in shock

Screengrab from a video that shows three killed in horrifying road accident on highway in Punjab. Twitter@Nikhilch_

There is no shortage of scary videos on the internet, and occasionally they serve as guidelines for caution. We have come up with a similar kind of video recorded on a National Highway in Punjab. On Tuesday, the horrible tragedy took place on the Behram National Highway, which connects Phagwara and Chandigarh, where three people died after a truck towing a loaded trailer lost control and flipped over on its side, smashing a car.

A case was filed by the police in this regard. Major Singh, the truck’s driver, has been held accountable for rash driving among other offences.

CCTV footage of the collision shows a heavy truck making a hasty, high-speed turn at a crossing, which caused it to lose balance. Two vehicles attempted to avoid the truck’s reckless driving, but one was hit by the laden trailer and flipped over, killing both the driver and the passenger. However, the second car managed a narrow escape, and reports state that the occupants of the car, including the passengers, sustained minor injuries.

Aftermath footage of the tragedy displayed that the car’s frame had been flattened after being trampled by the heavy trailer. One could imagine what would have happened to the individuals seated there according to the visuals. As soon as the video went viral, users went on to slam the truck driver for trying to cross the road junction without thing about the approaching vehicles.
A user wrote, “It looks like the vehicle lost control and skidded.”

Another person blamed a bus that “entered the highway from the side road and squeezed the space.”

An individual asked, “Why do we have traffic signals on our national highways?”

Here are some other reactions:

Previously, another terrifying moment of an accident circulated over the internet where a man can be seen getting hit by a seemingly broken down car while trying to fix it.

The video of the occurrence stunned the internet and earned more than 7 lakh views on Twitter. Viewers were left speechless after witnessing the sudden tragedy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 14, 2022 15:12:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Whale floating through bioluminescent algae in darkness amazes internet
World

Watch: Whale floating through bioluminescent algae in darkness amazes internet

A Twitter video, which has been creating much buzz across the internet world, shows a whale that looks like it is floating through space

Watch: Axing of tree in Malappuram takes a toll on score of birds
India

Watch: Axing of tree in Malappuram takes a toll on score of birds

While the scene of the tree falling is already horrifying, the death of numerous birds as collateral damage makes it even more heartbreaking

Watch: Man gets smashed by parked car while fixing it, video shivers internet
World

Watch: Man gets smashed by parked car while fixing it, video shivers internet

This recent viral video has sparked an online debate about whether we should rely on automated cars or should stick to manual ones.