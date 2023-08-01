Three killed as communal violence flares in Haryana's Nuh, spreads to Gurgaon

Three people, including two Home Guards, have been killed and at least 20 injured in clashes that erupted between the two communities during a procession taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana’ Nuh on Monday.

Police said the Home Guards were shot dead as a mob tried to stop the religious procession in Nuh’s Khedla Mod.

According to an Indian Express report, as communal violence flared in the district, internet services were suspended, prohibitory orders were imposed, and the state Home Minister sought additional forces from the Centre, claiming that “3,000-4,000 people were being held hostage in a temple”. They were, however, evacuated late in the evening, added the report.

The deceased home guards have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak by the Gurgaon police, who said they were attached to Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon. Police said another unidentified person was declared dead in hospital.

Meanwhile, violence had spread to Sohna Chowk near Gurgaon by evening, with some vehicles set on fire and shops vandalised, allegedly by Bajrang Dal members.

“There were attempts by a few people to do stone pelting in Sohna after the reports of Mewat clashes but the situation is under control now. Social media is being monitored and police have been deployed,” said DCP Gurugram Nitish Agarwal.

VIDEO | “There were attempts by a few people to do stone pelting in Sohna after the reports of Mewat clashes but the situation is under control now. Social media is being monitored and police have been deployed,” said DCP Gurugram Nitish Agarwal. pic.twitter.com/mNvuoSEOT2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

On Monday, three companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the district and the police is conducting flag march after violent clash broke out.

According to reports, tensions escalated following the alleged presence of Monu Manesar, a prominent cow vigilante and member of Bajrang Dal, during the VHP rally.

Manesar is also wanted for the murder of two men in Rajasthan. His presence in the rally incited anger among members of the community.

The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), was stopped by a group of young men on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway on Monday. As the violence escalated, government and private vehicles were targeted by the mob.

VIDEO | A private car was overturned and burned as Haryana’s Mewat was gripped by violent clashes between two groups earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9e1W8f7dak — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

Incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported from parts of Palwal and Gurugram as well. Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal and Faridabad after violent clashes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders cutting across party lines have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

आज की घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है, मैं सभी लोगों से प्रदेश में शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूँ। दोषी लोगों को किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा, उनके खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 31, 2023

Khattar also said that “strictest action” will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

“Today’s incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also appealed to all to maintain peace and brotherhood.

VIDEO | “People must maintain law and order and peace,” says Congress leader @BhupinderShooda on Mewat clashes. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/AEPuk1vZeK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

With inputs from agencies