WATCH: Clashes erupt during VHP rally in Haryana's Nuh, Section 144 imposed, internet suspended
Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other
Haryana’s Nuh has turned into a fortress. Three companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the district and the police is conducting flag march after violent clash broke out between two communities during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday.
Cars were set ablaze, stones were pelted during the religious procession in Nuh adjoining Gurugram, Haryana. Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other.
Nuh in #Mewat. Haryana’s mini-Pakistan.
Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra attacked with stones. Vehicles set on fire. Secularism is motion. pic.twitter.com/MeYgYU6NHF
— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) July 31, 2023
Clashes in Nuh
Tensions escalated following the alleged presence of Monu Manesar, a prominent cow vigilante and member of Bajrang Dal, during the VHP rally.
Manesar is also wanted for the murder of two men in Rajasthan. His presence in the rally incited anger among members of the community.
Nuh violence trickles to #Gurgaon #Gurugram #Haryana visuals from #sohna . All this could have been avoided had @cmohry @police_haryana acted in time
Don't spread rumors and maintain harmony. #Mewat #Nuh @VHPDigital @BajrangDalOrg @gurgaonpolice @MonuManesar pic.twitter.com/OiCltwBDYK
— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) July 31, 2023
The atmosphere in the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway near Nuh city has become tense following stone pelting during the ‘Shobha Yatra’, according to reports.
Some people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, #Mewat. pic.twitter.com/9hi0Tr67aK
— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 31, 2023
Police said stones were pelted at the procession. "One or two cars" in the procession were set on fire," official said.
#Nuh : VHP workers had to run for their lives after stone pelting Started #Mewat #Nuh #VHP #MonuManesar pic.twitter.com/yHEmArrhqK
— Amit Sahu🇮🇳 (@amitsahujourno) July 31, 2023
Police said some people were injured but were not immediately able to give the numbers.
As per reports, the situation in the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway near Nuh city remains tense following stone pelting during the ‘Shobha Yatra’.
Haryana Police conduct flag march
To maintain peace, Haryana Police, in riot gears, conducted a flag march in Nuh.
#WATCH | Haryana: Police conduct a flag march in Nuh after a clash erupted between two groups in the area. pic.twitter.com/7I4cqRw9V4
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Roads leading to Nuh have been sealed and security has been intensified.
More than one thousand police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace, law and order in the region. Also, officials have been making announcement on loudspeakers, instructing residents to stay in their homes.
Clashes erupt after Islamists attacked Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vehicles in Nuh Haryana.
Pura news likho napic.twitter.com/QVzE3rbwTs
— Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) July 31, 2023
Additional police forces have been urgently summoned from neighboring districts Palwal, Faridabad and Rewari.
Section 144 imposed
With overall situation in the area remaining tense and sporadic incidents being reported at various places, Section-144 has been imposed in Nuh.
Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups pic.twitter.com/h4Fy6uvwmQ
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Due to the seriousness of the matter, internet service has been suspended in Nuh.
Clashes erupt between two communities in Haryana's Nuh
According to reports, the clashes erupted after a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh