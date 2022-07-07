India

Three injured in clashes in Karnataka's Kerur, Section 144 imposed till Friday

Three people were injured in Karnataka's Kerur after an argument between two groups belonging to different communities led to violence on Wednesday evening.

FP Staff July 07, 2022 09:08:45 IST
Section 144 has been imposed in Kerur till 8 July morning, said Bagalkot DC P Sunilkumar. ANI

New Delhi:  Three people were injured in Karnataka's Kerur after an argument between two groups belonging to different communities led to violence on Wednesday evening.

"The incident involved the members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike. Section 144 has been imposed in Kerur till 8 July morning," said Bagalkot DC P Sunilkumar.

According to an NDTV report, each side accused the other of harassing women. Police said soon after the incident, a group of miscreants barged into the market, set fire to carts and vandalised bikes. Ten people have been detained in connection with the incident and we are interrogating them, they added.

"Schools and colleges will be closed in Kerur on Thursday," added Sunilkumar.

Updated Date: July 07, 2022 09:10:08 IST

