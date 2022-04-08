Three get death sentence for rape-murder of two minor girls in Assam's Kokrajhar
The bodies of the two minor girls were found hanging from a tree last year
Guwahati: A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district has awarded death sentence to three accused in the rape and murder of two minor girls last year.
"Hon. Sessions Court, Kokrajhar awarded death sentence to accused Muzamil, Najibul & Farizul in the gruesome case of rape & murder of two tribal minor girls. I visited the family on 13.6.21 and directed @lrbishnoiassam to form SIT and take the case to it’s logical conclusion," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.
Hon. Sessions Court, Kokrajhar awarded death sentence to accused Muzamil, Najibul & Farizul in the gruesome case of rape & murder of two tribal minor girls.
I visited the family on 13.6.21 and directed @lrbishnoiassam to form SIT and take the case to it’s logical conclusion. pic.twitter.com/sYHPYYJ7nM
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2022
Earlier on Wednesday, the Kokrajhar district and sessions court had convicted the three accused, who were arrested on 16 June last year on the charges of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister at Abhayakhuti village on June 11, according to a Times of India report.
The bodies of the two minors were found hanging from a tree.
