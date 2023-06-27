Those supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters, says PM Narendra Modi.

Hitting out against proponents of the Triple Talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those who are supporting it, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

Addressing BJP booth workers across the country via video conferencing, PM Modi said “Why are Opposition parties supporting the practice when Muslim-majority countries like Egypt Indonesia and Pakistan have outlawed it?

“We want to make India a developed country by 2047, but India will be developed only when its villages will be developed. Hence, it should be the resolution of every village to become developed before 2047,” he said.

PM Modi also said that BJP workers should connect with the regular lives of the people where there is no politics, but only aspiration to move forward. “If you connect with their aim to strive, you too will strive,” he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about National Education Policy (NEP), saying that children should gain practical knowledge. “The NEP says that children should gain practical knowledge – less teaching and more learning. The school does what it does, but if the booth workers are able to make a connection with them (children), it brings a change in the lives of children and the new education policy is itself enforced,” said PM Modi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal’s Kamlapati Railway station.

The five Vande Bharat Express trains are Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.