Those involved in targetting Kashmiri Pandits will definitely be punished: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another at Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina has reacted to the attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Ravinder Raina said, "Coward Pakistani terrorists targetted minority Hindus. Two brothers -Kashmiri Hindus- Sunil Kumar and Pintu were targeted by coward Pakistani terrorists. Pakistan wants a bloodbath in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists are enemies of the people of Kashmir."

Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into graveyards but we won't allow it to fulfill its nefarious designs. Those involved in targetting the Kashmiri Pandits in the area of Shopian will definitely be punished," he added.

Police said the attack took place at an apple orchard where the labourers were engaged in work.

Confirming that both the civilians were from Hindu community, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

With inputs from agencies.

