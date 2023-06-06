This swanky Bengaluru auto with cushions, tray tables and LED lights amazes internet
Multi-coloured LED lights, doors, glass windows and comfortable seats have been fitted inside. For additional comfort, tray tables along with cushions, leatherette seats, and a fan are also placed
Autorickshaws, otherwise known as Tams or Tempos, Tuk-Tuks or Autos, have had a varied history and continue to re-invent themselves even today. It is common for auto drivers to decorate their three-wheelers with vibrant colours, humorous slogans, or quirky posters in an attempt to attract more passengers. In a similar move, a viral video shows a driver touring locals in his revamped auto on Bengaluru streets. The driver has received a positive response from the public for his innovative idea.
Apart from multi-coloured LED lights, the vehicle has doors and glass windows and comfortable seats. For additional comfort, tray tables along with cushions, leatherette seats, and a fan is also placed inside. The vehicle is adorned with a colourful moving display with posters of late Kannada actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Shankar Nag. For navigation and music, MG Nagaraja, the driver has a tablet installed in the front section. There is also a fire extinguisher in case of any emergency.
Ajith Sahani, a twitter user posted the video. He captioned, “Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto. Has anyone traveled so far?” It shows the driver explaining new additions in his auto to some impressed locals and demonstrating all of its unique features. The video has gone viral with citizens complimenting the driver for his innovative idea.
Have a look at the video:
Bengaluru Auto pic.twitter.com/j3LERCtQBe
— Ajith Sahani (@ajithkumar1995a) June 1, 2023
A user wrote,’ Beautiful & very nice. Gives lot of pleasure to travel in such auto. Please provide his contact number to travel in this auto.’
— Narasappa P L (@Narasappa_pl) June 6, 2023
Another commented, ‘Tuktuk style.’
Tuktuk style…😀
— Vallabhan (@SelfDoubtist) June 2, 2023
A user added, ‘Wow so beautiful! Had seen such autos in Sri Lanka loved them,’ reminiscing a similar journey in the past.
Wow so beautiful ! Had seen such autos in Sri Lanka loved them
— Shalini Reddy (@shali1973) June 2, 2023
While many on Twitter liked the décor and praised the driver, others weren’t as excited. One such user said: “They don’t usually stop when called, don’t accept reasonable fare. No meter. Don’t accept rides on booking apps. How will we travel sir.”
No bro, didn’t travel. They don’t usually stop when called, don’t accept reasonable fare. No meter. Don’t accept rides on booking apps. How will we travel sir
— Aftab Ashiq (@heisenbergwafls) June 1, 2023
Recently, a similar video that showed an autorickshaw with an air cooler fitted to its back went viral. The tweet by AFP read, “Yellow and green auto-rickshaws are ubiquitous on New Delhi’s roads but Mahendra Kumar’s vehicle stands out, it has a garden on its roof aimed at keeping passengers cool during the searing summer season.”
VIDEO: Delhi driver grows garden on auto-rickshaw roof to beat the heat.
Yellow and green auto-rickshaws are ubiquitous on New Delhi's roads but Mahendra Kumar's vehicle stands out — it has a garden on its roof aimed at keeping passengers cool during the searing summer season pic.twitter.com/9DIYv7lVR2
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 3, 2022
In addition to the green, the driver also installed two mini coolers and fans in his vehicle. It was evident that the auto-driver had put a lot of effort and innovation into his vehicle.
