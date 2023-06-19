In its evolution from an instant snack to a go-to food, two-minute maggi noodles have undergone many culinary transformations. Even now, it is always the first thing that comes to mind when midnight cravings strike. Despite its introduction as a snack for kids, this instant noodle brand has reached people of all ages. Nestle, the brand, has dominated our market for twenty years with YouTube videos and Maggi points. Adding to the already long list of recipes, food blogger Gaurav Wasan recently shared a clip of a food stall preparing ‘Mutton maggi’ priced at Rs 600.

Located in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the chef from Bunty Meat Wala narrates a step-by-step guide to prepare the protein-rich maggi. The delicious recipe proves that from a heavy lunch to a satisfying dinner, these instant noodles rule our hearts. As visible in the video, the chef illustrates briefly why this creative maggi costs such a lot.

He starts by preparing mutton gravy, served with 2 pieces of mutton along with keema. Consisting of various masalas, the recipe is followed by two packets of maggi, and then the chef waits for it to cook. No water is added and the maggi is cooked slowly in the gravy itself consisting of onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic paste.

He then adds kasuri methi, red chilli pepper, salt, chaat masala, garlic, coriander and ‘rogan’ from above for flavour. The main twist comes after this step. When the maggi is half-cooked, he adds a ladleful of mutton curry to it. The vendor sells his unique dish for Rs 600 per plate.

The blogger defines the final presentation as “loaded and heavy.”

In spite of the delicious recipe garnering more than 6 lakh views and 2 lakh likes, many users disapproved eating it for Rs 600. Here are a few comments on the post saying the same thing:

“Maggie ko maggie hi rehne do yaar,” (Let maggie remain the simple one, please) said a user.

Another user commented: “Bilkul nhi (not at all).”

“Mutton Maggi? Ya no thanks,” wrote a person.

In addition to being a popular food blogger, Gaurav Wasan also speaks at Tedx. He travels extensively to find delicious food recipes. He brought to the limelight, one of the most heart-wrenching yet positive stories, that of Baba Ka Dhaba – a small stall run by an elderly couple, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi. As a result of this viral incident, it became clear that many small food businesses had been hit hard during this pandemic.

