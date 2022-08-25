This robot will not answer your queries if scolded

A 13-year-old boy from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has “designed a robot with emotions. He has claimed that the robot, which is named Raffi, responds and also understands emotions

Robots are said to be automatically operated machines, which are capable of carrying out complex tasks. While robots are designed in a way that they can perform functions in a humanlike manner, one thing is obvious they can’t be human. Well, it seems the time has come to change the definition of robots. A 13-year-old boy from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has “designed a robot with emotions.” A series of pictures, shared by news agency ANI, shows a student Prateek sitting with his unique creation. Prateek has claimed that the robot, which is named Raffi, responds and also understands emotions.

The text attached to the post read, “Tamil Nadu | A 13-year-old student, Prateek, has claimed to have designed a robot with emotions, in Chennai.”

As per the news agency, Prateek has named his robot with emotions as “Raffi”. The 13-year-old added that apart from responding to human queries, Raffi has the calibre of decoding when a human being is said.

Tamil Nadu | A 13-year-old student, Prateek, has claimed to have designed a robot with emotions, in Chennai ‘Raffi’, my robot, can answer queries. If you scold him, he won’t answer your queries until you’re sorry. It can even understand you if you’re sad: Prateek (24.08) pic.twitter.com/9YbqGMBXUw — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

In addition, Prateek claimed that if anyone scolds Raffi, it won’t respond until and unless the person apologises. “‘Raffi’, my robot, can answer queries. If you scold him, he won’t answer your queries until you’re sorry. It can even understand you if you’re sad,” Prateek was quoted as saying.

Taking technology to another level, the boy has earned appreciation from social media users.

A user commented, “For a 13-year-old it’s great, although for those wondering it’s very basic level compared to tech giants solutions. But he’s just 13 years old, many kids don’t even know anything about programming at that age.”

for a 13 year old it’s great, although for those wondering it’s very basic level compared to tech giants solutions. But he’s just 13 year old, many kids don’t even know anything about programming at that age(if following school curriculum) — Gaurav Negi and 1572 others (@Gaurav79666515) August 25, 2022

Witnessing Prateek’s talent, many believed that India will achieve milestones in the field.

India has so much talent. In next 10 years I see it unfolding as tech will reach to last mile of entire population giving them power to learn and develop ! — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) August 25, 2022

So what do think of this unique creation?

