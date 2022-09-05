Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger, who were killed in a car crash on Sunday, were not wearing seat belts, a police officer said after a preliminary investigation

A video making the rounds shows the significance of a seatbelt on passengers inside a car.

A YouTube video, entitled Crash Test – Belted vs Unbelted Passengers, shows four crash test dummies in a car which is speeding at 40 km/hour. The moment the car crashes, the crash test dummies who were wearing a seatbelt, in front of the car, are instantly restrained and airbags cushion their impact.

Seat belt is a life saver. Please watch this video what happens when you wear or not wear a seat belt. Rest in peace #CyrusMistry https://t.co/LFTceB0emP — Subuhi Khan (@SubuhiKhan01) September 5, 2022

The crash test dummy in the rear seat of the car, who was wearing the seatbelt, is saved from being flung into the front of the car as it crashes.

However, the other crash test dummy in the rear seat of the car, who was not wearing the seatbelt, was heavily impacted.

Why you should wear seatbelt when sitting the rear seat: pic.twitter.com/92XnNXoW3a — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) September 5, 2022

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger, who were killed in a car crash on Sunday, were not wearing seat belts, a police officer said after a preliminary investigation. They added that over-speeding and the error of judgement by the driver might have caused the accident.

The primary investigation revealed that the luxury car was speeding as it covered 20 kilometres in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai.

According to a study by CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45 per cent, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50 per cent.

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash. People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash. More than three out of four people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries, the study adds.

Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2.30 pm. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55).

She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.