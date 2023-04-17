This is Punjab not India: Girl with tricolour painted on face denied entry at Golden Temple | WATCH

Amritsar: A girl who had the Tricolour painted on her face was denied entry into the Golden Temple, a religious place of Sikhs in northern Indian state of Punjab. A video of the incident went viral on Monday, 17 April.

The incident, which left social media divided also saw Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General Secretary Gurucharan Singh Grewal apologised for any misbehaviour but add that the flag painted on the girl’s face was not a tricolour.

In the clip which has now gone viral shows the girl and a man confronting the person who did not allow them entry into the gurudwara in Amritsar. On being asked why the girl was denied entrance, the person said: “She has a flag on her face.” When the girl said that it was an Indian flag, he said, “This is Punjab, not India.”

1) A girl was stopped from entering Golden Temple because she had an Indian flag painted on her face. The man who denied her entry into Golden Temple said, this is Punjab not India. pic.twitter.com/IfUi74poIk — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 17, 2023

News agency ANI quoted Grewal saying, "This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag."

The incident comes amid growing tensions regarding Sikh separatist movement in Punjab.

These concerns have recently seen a spike, with police hunting the self-described separatist Amritpal Singh and reporters pointing out sightings caught on CCTV cameras.

There has been increasing tensions in Punjab over the last few years with some members from the Sikh religion calling for an independent state called Khalistan.

Social media users pointed out that while a girl with a tricolour was denied entry by a Gurudwara personnell claiming that it is not India but Punjab, Khalistani flags and posters of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale are allowed inside the religious site.

