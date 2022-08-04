This heartwarming campaign on Indian flag is winning hearts on internet

The clip was shared by SG Suryah, the State Secretary of BJP, Tamil Nadu. It opens with a girl making an appeal to several commuters on the road to buy the flag from her

A beautiful campaign focusing on the Indian Flag and the Atmanirbhar Bharat has surfaced on the Internet. It is heartwarming, to say the least. The campaign, which is in Malayalam, appeals to everyone to buy the Indian Flags, which are manufactured in the country. The clip was shared by SG Suryah, the State Secretary of BJP, Tamil Nadu.

It opens with a girl making an appeal to several commuters on the road to buy the flag from her. Most of them, after knowing the price of the flag, are reluctant to buy it from her. Reason? They think that the price of the flag, sold by the little girl, is way more than what is available at the other shops. A commuter even tells her to not “cheat people.”

The girl then meets an army official, who shows interest in buying the flags, but asks her why she was selling them at a higher price. To which, the girl said that the flags were made locally and the “material to make these are really costly”.

The little girl added that she started selling flags as the father of one of her friends died in Galwan Valley clash.

The girl even questions the officer about how other countries are able to make goods at such cheap prices and why India is unable to counter it. To this, the Army officer replied that India is a democratic country and doesn't make people work like "slaves" for 12-14 hours a day. He also added that if the entire population of India unites and say no to foreign goods, they can easily rise above any superpower.

The video has garnered 157k views so far. Reacting to it, a user wrote that the campaign was heartwarming.

Another wrote, “Just Wow. Jai Hind.”

“You have to watch this...absorb it and share it ahead...Possibly the best thing on the internet you will watch today,” read one of the comments.

