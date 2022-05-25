This fusion of Hip-Hop and Bharatnatyam by Usha Jey is winning hearts, watch video here

Jey has been doing Hip-Hop for nine years now and Bharatanatyam for four. She has a Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Project Management as well

Fusion dances are always a treat to watch and this is especially true for Indo-Western dance forms. Usha Jey, the choreographer of Hybrid Bharatanatyam, has recently grabbed eyeballs on social media for her well-executed blending of cultural boundaries.

Jey's latest video won hearts of many for the stellar performance showcased in it. The video features a hybrid of Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam. The video of her dance blends Hip-Hop with Indian classical. She can be seen shaking her leg to Lil Wayne’s Uproar.



Jay termed it as #HybridBharatham and said that this was her way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, the two dances that she loved. She added that the aim was to keep the essence of each dance and create something that does justice to who she was.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the dancers smash it again and again even as she appreciated the vibe. While, the second wrote that this was the craziest thing the user had seen in a while. Another user appreciated the dancers for being too smooth with the dance form and also the energy with which they performed.

It is to be noted that the Hybrid Bharatnatyam series had first premiered in December 2019 and has already earned accolades from Indian-trained classical dancer Raja Kumari.

Bharatnatyam is a traditional Indian dance form from Tamil Nadu. Hip-hop consists of a variety of street dance techniques that are performed to grooving music.

On similar lines, another video that gained attraction last month had shown a group of French dancers performing Bharatnatyam on a Tamil song "Snehithane Snehithane".

