THIS DRDO laser pod will make IAF attack helicopters invinsible
This DRDO laser pod, which can be mounted on Indian Air Force (IAF) attack helicopters such as the Apache AH-64 and Prachand, will have the ability to destroy targets before the enemy is even aware of their presence
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun work on a project to develop a high-energy laser that can be mounted on attack helicopters.
This DRDO laser pod, which can be mounted on Indian Air Force (IAF) attack helicopters such as the Apache AH-64 and Prachand, will have the ability to destroy targets before the enemy is even aware of their presence.
Since attack helicopters become vulnerable to enemy fire as soon as they discharge the first round of their weapons, this laser pod will allow IAF helicopters to strike with pinpoint precision and accurate destructive power.
Although the DRDO has not revealed too much information about the new laser pod, it is expected to be a 3 to 5KW optical power laser with a beam control system.
