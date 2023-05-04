Today’s education systems have undoubtedly changed a lot and actually gone through a major advancement due to the advent of technology and the studies carried out by educationalists in almost every subject. It is quite evident that while education in today’s time has become very vast and explores a wide range of topics, it has also become easier in comparison to what students had to prepare back then. From the complexity of subjects to the pattern of questions and books, a lot has changed in the education system. To understand this better, an 80-year-old question will help differentiate how the curriculum for a Class 5 student has largely changed.

A retired IAS officer, Badri Lal Swarnakar recently took to Twitter and shared a half-yearly exam question paper of Class 5 from the pre-independence era. The question paper is on Commerce, a subject that 5th-standard students hardly know about in today’s time.

The user shared the question with a caption that reads, “Look at the standard of Class V papers in the half yearly examination in 1943-44 in India. The metric system has made the system so easy!”

As visible in the decades-old exam paper, the questions might be easy for adults, but imagine asking a 10-year-old to solve the same!

From determining the price of gold to the money spent on flour, the paper includes a lot of calculative questions that will help students to understand the application of numbers. It also asks the student to write a business letter.

While the questions might leave today’s students puzzled and confused, what’s more surprising is that the paper’s maximum score is 100, with a passing mark of 33. The exam duration has been mentioned to be 2.5 hours.

Notably, this is not the only thing from the past that has gone viral. From historic books to age-old restaurant bills, electricity bills, and many other stuff continue to resurface on the internet, leaving users amused and surprised.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.