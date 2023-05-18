A distinctive and attractive name is very important for a brand, as it is what differentiates a business from its competitors. At a time when food joints have become quite trendy and are coming up in every nook and corner of various cities, you might often come across some unique outlets with their interesting names. From MBA Chaiwala and Chaiwali to Jobless Chaiwali, BTech Paani Puri Wali and Patrakar Pohawala, businesses have clearly gone very creative with names. That being said, now a new name is grabbing attention on social media and will surely turn a lot of heads! Tuning in with the trend of ChatGPT in recent days, a tea stall owner named his tea stall ‘Chai GPT’. Yes, you’ve heard it right!

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a picture of the tea stall’s signboard that reads ‘Chai GPT – Genuinely Pure Tea’.

“Silicon Valley: we have the best start-up ideas Indian tea shops: hold my tea,” the post’s caption reads.

Social media reacts to ‘Chai GPT’

The owner’s creative marketing idea immediately caught the attention of social media users who took to the comment section and reacted to it. While some found it very hilarious, others suggested more creative names for food stalls. A user also found the shop asking for a franchise pretty hilarious.

A user wrote, “”Genuinely pure” is just another version of “Bharosha rakh Bhai” ….”, while another said, “Arey Chaat wale kahaan gaye ChaatGPT sahi hota.”

One of the accounts said, “ch’AI’ may be?” “Chai GPT plugins: chaipatti, adrak, milk”, a user commented, while another stated, “He is selling franchise also. My God!”

The post has been viewed over 35,000 times on Twitter and has amassed more than 1,000 likes and several comments.

Speaking about the tea stall’s inspiration, ChatGPT has recently gained a lot of attention for its quick and accurate responses. Developed by OpenAI, it is an AI-powered chatbot that is trained in a way to answer almost every complex question conversationally.

