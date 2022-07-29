This boy’s melodious song inside police station in Kerala melts hearts, watch video

In the viral clip, the boy could be seen sitting next to a police officer. At the count of 3 by the police officer, the boy begins to sing. Krishna begins to beat on the chair to create rhythm. Other police personnel are also visible as they enjoy the boy’s singing

A little boy's visit to a police station in Kerala’s Palakkad district became a dose of entertainment for the police personnel after he sang a Malayalam folk song and left the cops attuned. The video of the same has surfaced online and has been winning hearts, ever since it was posted.

In the video, the boy, Yadav Krishna is seen singing his heart out while tapping on a stool in the premises of the police station.

In the viral clip, the boy could be seen sitting next to a police officer. At the count of 3 by the police officer, the boy begins to sing. Krishna begins to beat on the chair to create rhythm. Then a woman police officer could be seen placing another chair in front of the kid. He beats on the chair and goes on with his enthusiastic singing. Other police personnel are also visible as they enjoy the boy’s singing.

As per the police, Krishna used to occasionally visit a pond near the police station along with his friend to see ornamental fishes. The video has received close to 4 lakh views so far.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Recreation of action hero biju”. This was in reference to the Malayalam scene from the movie Action Hero Biju, where sub-inspector Biju Poulose, a character played by Nivin Pauly, made a man sing a song from inside a police station.

Another user was reminded of the scene from an action hero movie. While, one of the users wrote "Kerala police" as he appreciated the police department for encouraging the boy. "He will be famous soon," wrote another. Most of the users were proud of the Kerala Police for such a gesture.

What are your thoughts on the singing skills of the boy?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.