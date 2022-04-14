This Baisakhi, here are some of the best songs to add to your playlist
As you gear up to welcome the onset of spring, here are some of our suggestions for your Baisakhi celebration playlist:
Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab are usually marked by colourful dance performances. Men and women dress themselves up in traditional attires and groove to the tunes of the songs that perfectly capture the essence of the festival.
Processions are organised as part of the occasion, in which Sikhs walk through the streets and chant religious mantras from Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
O Jatta Aayi Vaisakhi
Celebrating the spirit of the festival, this old Baisakhi song from the film Imaan Dharam is a must on your playlist. Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh, this will surely make your elders nostalgic about the old times.
Vaisakhi By Baljit Maluka
This song will surely give you Punjab vibes in case you are not in the state to celebrate the festival. Vaisakhi'straditional and old school music will surely connect you to your Punjabi roots.
Aisa Des Hai Mera
This popular song from the film Veer Zaara is a perfect fit for the festival. The beautiful song demonstrates the festive feel of Baisakhi as it is picturised in remote fields. Its vocals by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar are a cherry on the cake.
Paani Panja Dariyanwan Da
This song by Satinder Sartaj focuses on the forgotten rituals linked to the festival and the state. This awakening hit is another must-listen as you celebrate the Punjabi New Year.
Mere Desh Ki Dharti
This song from the film Upkar perfectly matches the festive vibe of Baisakhi and focuses on the important role of the farmers in crop harvesting. You really need to hear this!
Baisakhi is also significant as the foundation of Khalsa Panth was laid on this day by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of Sikhs.
