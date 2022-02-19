Third phase of Odisha panchayati raj polls to be held tomorrow amid heavy security arrangements
Starting from 16 February, the panchayat elections in Odisha are being held in five phases. Two phases have already concluded
Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The third phase of panchayati raj institutions (3-tier PRI) elections in Odisha will be held on Sunday.
The polling will be done in 29 different districts. "State police have made adequate security arrangements for free and fair elections. 240 platoons force, 1,625 mobile patrolling parties along with district police officers/ men have been deployed all over the state for smooth conduct of the third phase of elections, " said Odisha Police.
As per Odisha Police as many as 28 accused persons have been arrested in Jajpur, six in Dhenkanal, five in Jagatsinghpur, and 23 accused persons in Puri district in connection with poll disruption incidents during the earlier two phases.
"Police have seized 3,88,380 litres of liquor, 38 illegal arms and 2,311 gm of narcotic drugs and registered 5,058 excise cases and executed 1,906 pending warrants during the election process so far," said Odisha Police.
Starting from 16 February, the panchayati raj institutions elections in Odisha are being held in five phases. Two phases have already concluded. The counting of votes will be done on 28 February.
