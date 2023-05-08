'Things are changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir', says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing for the better. In what seemed to be a veiled attack on Pakistan, Jaishankar warned that attempts will be made to disrupt the efforts put in by the government to bring peace in the region as “there are interested parties, one lives right across.”

Jaishankar made the comments during an interactive session on the Modi government’s Foreign Policy where he also noted that there will be challenges when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir. However, he said that their effort should be “to persevere, infuse that sense of confidence, to give that sense of hope, and to ensure there is security.”

“Clearly, things are changing for the better when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir. But, part of what needs to keep developing is actually the economy, the employment opportunities, the whole you know the ecosystem which comes which are much you know vibrant, economy, civil society,” he said.

He added, “Attempts will be made to disturb it because there are interested parties, one lives right across, so we you know, we should not expect that there will not be challenges. There will be and it’s not necessarily limited to the western neighbours, there will be others as well.”

He also assured that regardless of any challenges that may come their way, the government will do everything to instill a sense of confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Spoke in Mysuru on foreign policy of Modi Government. Thank the Thinkers Forum for organizing and residents of the Palace City for attending in such large numbers. Their presence today is a statement that the world matters more to today’s India; that the Modi Government has… pic.twitter.com/KvOlsPnbCj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2023

“So, there will be challenges but our effort should be to persevere, to infuse that sense of confidence, to give that sense of hope, to ensure there is security and that is what really the government is doing. I mean, we have to also really recognize that men and women of this country make I mean they may be in the military, they may be in the security, they may be in the governance out there, they make sacrifices for all of this to happen. I think this is something we will do, we will continue doing,” he said.

Commenting on India’s overall response to global geopolitics, Jaishankar said, “I think there are moments when it is, as I said, with nice people, you are nice. With difficult people, sometimes it’s necessary to push back. But I would say this because this has been my experience in the last year.”

When it comes to foreign policy under the Modi government, Jaishankar said that people have to trust the government and understand its commitment to the Indian diaspora abroad.

With inputs from agencies

