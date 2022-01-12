Thief in Assam cooks khichdi in the middle of burglary, gets arrested by cops

Calling it 'the curious case of a cereal burglar!', Assam Police said that cooking khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well-being

In a bizarre case of a robbery gone wrong, a burglar was arrested by cops when he stopped his attempted break- in to cook khichdi. The incident took place in Guwahati and a tweet by Assam Police regarding the case has gone viral on social media.

Calling it “the curious case of a cereal burglar!" Assam Police wrote that “cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being”, despite the several health benefits of the dish. It added that the thief had been arrested by the Guwahati Police and is being served hot meals in prison.

The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals. pic.twitter.com/ehLKIgqcZr — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 11, 2022

According to news reports, the incident occurred in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area. A burglar broke into a house while its owners were away. While robbing the house, he decided to cook some khichdi. The neighbours were alerted by the sounds coming from the kitchen and called the cops.

The post has garnered much appreciation by social media users. Many people have applauded the Assam Police’s sense of humour.

Others made puns about the situation.

Some even claimed that the burglar was so busy planning the break-in that he forgot to eat and hence had to resort to cooking khichdi in the home he was stealing from.

This is not the first time Assam Police has won appreciation for its social media posts. Just before New Year, the department issued a strict warning against rash driving and drunkenness and urged people to celebrate the occasion in a responsible manner.

Taking to social media, the Assam Police said that there was a special party organised by them for any individual who engaged in drunk driving, rash driving and other traffic violations on New Year’s Eve, adding that all people were in for a special performance by “DJ Lockup”.

The message received much attention on social media and was applauded by users for its witty wordplay.

What are your thoughts on Assam Police’s latest post?

