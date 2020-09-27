#TheWeekThatWas | The FCRA and ECA Amendment Bills
In what is being projected as a productive Monsoon session in Parliament, around 25 bills were passed in the absence of the Opposition.
While surging COVID 19 cases may have forced an earlier adjournment, it didn't stop the upper house from passing unopposed bills through voice notes.
According to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 167 per cent and Rajya Sabha at 100.47 per cent. Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha individually passed 25 Bills each. 27 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament which is best ever rate of passage of Bills per day - 2.7 Bills,” Joshi said.
However, the boycott from the opposition over the widely protested farm reform bills, which led to the suspension of eight MPs belonging to Congress, TMC and AAP, were just some of the contentious ones.
From the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 to the hugely controversial labour laws including The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, and The Code on Social Security, 2020 - there was much to be discussed, that well, just wasn't.
It's imperative, however, to take a closer look at The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - and know all about it.
