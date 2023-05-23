THESE are the two eateries PM Modi wants Anthony Albanese to visit in Australia

Addressing a community event in Sydney on the second day of his visit to Australia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the Indian food specialties in Australia. He mentioned the famous Chatkazz ‘Chaat’ and ‘Jalebi’ from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park. PM Modi even asked the people of the Indian diaspora to take the Australian PM Anthony Albanese to that place.

He said, “I’ve heard that Chatkazz ‘Chaat’ and ‘Jalebi’ from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place.”

PM Modi said that the ties between India and Australia were earlier seen to be defined by 3Cs i.e. Cricket, Commonwealth, and Curry. Then it was defined by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti’, and later ‘Energy, Economy and Education’ emerged as a key component.

He also credited the Indian diaspora as they acted as a force of mutual respect and trust between the two countries.

“Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is – all of you Indians who live in Australia,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the linkages between the two countries with people repeatedly cheering his remarks, reported ANI.

“Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now,” he said.

