These 6 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat, email says, 'not a joke, immediately call police'

Some of the schools were conducting exams, which were stopped mid-way and parents were asked to come and pick up the children

Bengaluru: As many as six private schools in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru were evacuated on Friday afternoon soon after a bomb threat email was received by them around 11:09 am. The mail claimed that a "very powerful bomb" had been placed in the schools. This triggered panic among staff and students.

The police were immediately informed about the bomb threat emails and bomb squad teams have been in schools, which received the email, and are conducting searches within the premises. Notably, some of the schools were conducting exams, which were stopped mid-way and parents were asked to come and pick up the children.

According to a report by The Hindu, the schools which have received the bomb threat mail are situated in the east and southeastern parts of the city.

The bomb squad have completed operations in two schools and have been declared them free of any danger.

Dr. Subramanyeshwara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) said, "The email is mostly a hoax. But we are taking it seriously and not leaving anything to chance."

What did the bomb threat email to Bengaluru schools stated

A report by The News Minute mentioned that the mail sent to schools read a bomb has been planted in the school and that it was "not a joke."

The mail also asked school to "immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands."

Schools in Bengaluru that have received bomb threat email

Delhi Public School, Sulakunte

Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura

New Academy School, Marathahalli

Ebenezer International School, Electronics City

St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur

Indian Public School, Govindapura

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.