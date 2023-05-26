Describing as unfortunate the decision by 20 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the event should not become an issue of conflict and that there was a limit to politicising anything.

#WATCH | The inauguration of the new building of Parliament is a festival of democracy. This should not become an issue of conflict. There is a limit to politicising anything. I think we should all celebrate it together: EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Vyadhar, Narmada pic.twitter.com/3Ta6rkNGOR — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

Addressing the reporters at Rajpipla town of Narmada district as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, he said the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be celebrated as a festival by the entire nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new structure on Sunday.

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

Jaishankar, who represents Gujarat in Rajya Sabha, said the inauguration should not be made a subject of controversy.

During his Gujarat visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to go to four villages of Narmada district that he has adopted under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.