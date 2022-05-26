There is a complete bankruptcy of ideas and inefficiency, says Hardik Patel on leaving Congress

Hardik Patel said he is yet to make up his mind on whether to join the BJP, but says that if the people of Gujarat were choosing a ‘particular party’ for the last 30 years, they must have seen something good in it

While maintaining that he was yet to make up his mind on whether or not to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, firebrand Gujarat leader Hardik Patel has said that if the people of the state were choosing a “particular party" for the last 30 years, they must have seen something good in it.

Speaking exclusively to News18.com, the 28-year-old who spearheaded a massive reservation stir said that the BJP has been successful in winning elections in the state for the past three decades. ‘’We have to accept reality. The party must have done something right that it is being chosen repeatedly," said Patel.

On the Aam Aadmi Party’s foray into the state, the Patidar leader said that every party has the democratic right to contest from wherever it chooses to but it will be eventually the people who will decide what is good for them. “Every party has a plan, a vision. But, eventually, it is the people who will decide," said Patel, who quit the Congress recently.

Indicating that he would stay relevant in the current political scenario, the young leader said that he will continue to vigorously travel across the state to reach out to the people. “I have travelled across 4,000 villages in recent times and I will continue to do so. We managed to get our due after the reservation stir and I will continue to work tirelessly for the youth of the state," he said.

The former Congress leader maintained that the election campaigns will revolve around the youth. “I have always fought for the youth and I am hopeful that we will occupy a space in the minds of the youth," he said.

On being asked about his recent statements on the Ayodhya Ram temple, which indicated a slant towards the BJP, Patel commented, “I have spoken in favour of the Ram Mandir even when I was in the Congress. I supported the abrogation of Article 370 even when I was in Congress. Tomorrow if I join any other party, I will still praise Indira Gandhi for being a strong leader. I don’t hide or camouflage my opinion."

Rubbishing reports that he had quit the Congress upset at the party trying to court Naresh Patel, prominent Patidar representative from Saurashtra, Hardik Patel said only weak leaders feel threatened. “If I could convince the party to bring in young leaders like Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar, should I feel threatened by a 55-year-old man? Only the weak fear competition. It doesn’t matter who joins but when you do not allow a 28-year-old to work, how will you allow a 55-year-old to perform?" he said.

Patel continued to spew fire at the Congress, claiming that the party had virtually become defunct. “I had never sought any post in the party. What I had sought was work. It will be the only party in the country where you seek work but the leaders refuse to entertain you. There is a complete bankruptcy of ideas and inefficiency," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.