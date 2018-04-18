The Wire tells SC no question of settlement in Jay Shah defamation case, article published in public interest

The news portal The Wire told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that its story on Jay Shah was factual and aimed at informing the public and hence there was "no question of a settlement", according to various media reports.

MK Venu, founding editor of The Wire MK Venu tweeted:

The apex court on Wednesday suggested that the lawyers representing The Wire "resolve their differences" with BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay over a report that claimed the turnover of Jay’s firm grew exponentially after BJP came to power in 2014, Outlook reported. Jay's counsel said his client was "open to a settlement", but the lawyer of The Wire rebuffed such a suggestion, according to the report.

The Supreme Court then adjourned the defamation matter to the first week of July, however, it continued the restraint on criminal defamation proceedings initiated against The Wire by Jay.

According to The Wire, the news portal was represented by Nitya Ramakrishnan, Kapil Sibal and Raju Ramachandran. Ramakrishnan told the apex court the article was a factual report published to inform citizens and thus it was not clear what the settlement could be in such circumstances.

Jay filed the criminal defamation case against the author of the article Rohini Singh, founding editors of the news portal Siddharth Varadarajan, Siddharth Bhatia and MK Venu, managing editor Monobina Gupta, public editor Pamela Philipose and the owner of the portal, Foundation for Independent Journalism.

In December, a civil court in Ahmedabad vacated an ex parte and interim injunction imposed on The Wire against further use and follow-up of its story in October.

