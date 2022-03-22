The weather report: When 12 all-time pan-India records for March were broken in a week

Last Week was abnormally hot across the country, with extreme temperature anomalies up to 15°C above normal in the Himalayan states, and up to 10°C above normal in the plains of North India

An earlier-than-usual development of anti-cyclonic circulation over the subcontinental landmass has brought one of the earliest and most significant heatwaves in India during recent times. Last Week was abnormally hot across the country with extreme temperature anomalies up to 15°C above normal in the Himalayan states, up to 10°C above normal in the plains of North India, while the temperature was above normal by 5-10°C in remaining parts of the country including Central and West India from 13-19 March.

The reason for the prolonged and unusual mid-March heatwave over India can be attributed to the development of anti-cyclonic circulation over West India, resulting in reversal of wind direction along with decrease in the moisture content in the atmosphere. Besides, the absence of Western Disturbances in the Himalayan region led to cloudless skies in general. Dry and hot winds due to anti-cyclonic circulation and increased UV radiation heat the land very quickly — both these factors have played a key role in the quick rise in maximum temperatures to record levels from the Himalayas to Telangana and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh.

During last week on a pan-India level there were about 12 all-time records broken for the month of March. These are the new highest ever recorded maximum temperatures since 1901:

• Dharamshala recorded a 32.2°C maximum temperature on 16 March 2022, The previous record of 31.6°C from 29 March 2010 was broken.

• Bhaderwah recorded a 31.3°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022. The previous record of 30.4°C from 16 March 2022 and 30.0°C from 31 March 2018 was broken.

• Manali recorded a 27.5°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022. The previous record of 27.0°C from 21 March 1974 was broken.

• Batote recorded a 28.3°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022. The previous record of 27.0°C from 30 March 2018, 31 March 2017 and 20 March 2010 was broken.

• Katra recorded a 34.2°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022. The previous record of 33.7°C from 30 March 2018 was broken.

• Shimla recorded a 18.0°C minimum temperature on 17 March 2022. The previous highest ever minimum temperature in March of 16.5°C was broken.

• Jaisalmer recorded a 42.7°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022. This matched with the all-time record of 42.7°C from 31 March 2018.

• Jodhpur recorded a 41.6°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022, matching with the all-time record of 41.6°C from 31 March 1984.

• Nalgonda Recorded a 43.5°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022; this matched with the all-time record of 43.5°C on 29 March 1996.

• Qazi Gund recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8°C on 18 March 2022; the previous record of 27.0°C from 31 March 2018 was broken.

• Pahalgam recorded a 24.3°C maximum temperature on 18 March 2022; the previous record of 23.9°C from 30 March 2018 got broken.

• Dibrugarh recorded a 35.2°C maximum temperature on 18 March 2022; the previous record of 34.7°C from 15 March 2021 was broken.

Here’s a list of non-ATR records that got broken during last week:

• Banihal recorded 28.0°C maximum temperature on 14 March 2022 which is the highest since 2007. The all-time record 29.0°C was on 30 March 2007.

• Cherrapunji recorded 29.8°C maximum temperature on 14 March 2022, highest at least since 2012. The all-time record is 30.6°C on 2 March 1913.

• Passighat recorded 34.7°C maximum temperature on 14 March 2022, highest since 2015. The all-time record is 36.4°C on 24-25 March 2015.

• Ratnagiri recorded 40.2°C maximum temperature on 14 March 2022; highest since 2011. The all-time record is 40.6°C on 17 March 2011 and 29 March 1982.

• North Lakhimpur recorded 35.7°C maximum temperature on 15 March 2022, highest since 2015. The all-time record is 36.4°C on 23 March 2015.

• Jorhat recorded 33.5°C maximum temperature on 15 March 2022, highest at least since 2012. The all-time record is 34.7°C on 20 March 2010.

• Itanagar recorded 36.0°C maximum temperature on 15 March 2022, highest at least since 2012. The all-time record is not available.

• Bhuntar recorded 32.7°C maximum temperature on 16 March 2022, second highest in the month of March since the record-keeping began. The all-time record is 32.9°C on 30 March 2017.

•Solan recorded 32.5°C maximum temperature on 16 March 2022. The all-time record is 33.0°C on 30 March 2021.

• Kalpa recorded 23.6°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022, highest since 2010. The all-time record is 22.4°C on 20 March 2010.

• Shimla recorded 26.3°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022, highest since 2004. The all-time record is 27.2°C on 27 March 2004.

• Gulmarg recorded 17.0°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022, highest since 2018. The all-time record is 19.0°C on 19 March 2010.

• Kupwara recorded 28.6°C maximum temperature on 17 March 2022, highest since 2018. The all-time record is 29.2°C on 30 March 2018.

• Kokernag recorded 26.1°C maximum temperature on 18 March 2022, highest at least since 2012. The all-time record is 29.2°C on 26 March 2001.

• Srinagar recorded 27.4°C maximum temperature on 18 March 2022, highest since 2018. The all-time record is 28.3°C on 31 March 2018.

• Jalpaiguri recorded 36.4°C maximum temperature on 18 March 2022, highest at least since 2012. The all-time record is 37.3°C on 11 March 1964.

• Cooch Behar recorded 36.0°C maximum temperature on 18 March 2022, highest at least since 2012. The all-time record is 37.3°C on 29 March 1958.

• Gangtok recorded 24.2°C maximum temperature on 18 March 2022, highest at least since 2012. The all-time record is 27.6°C on 26 March 1976.

Region-wise detailed weather forecast till 26 March

North India

Significant Weather Synopsis

• Two weak Western Disturbances over the Himalayas during 20 March and 23-24 March.

• Dry Westerly winds in the plains of North India.

Under the influence of weak Western Disturbances during 20, 23-24 March various parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and higher regions of Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms. Limited peaks may receive moderate snowfall during this period; parts of Uttarakhand might not get affected by any of these Western Disturbances. Maximum temperatures are expected to fall from record levels but still likely to remain above normal by 3-8°C thoroughly next week.

Under the influence of dry and hot Westerly winds, there will be no significant changes in weather over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Mainly clear skies along with surface winds of 10-20km/h are expected this week; temperature changes will be minimal, as a result both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to stay above normal by 3-8°C throughout next week.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperatures till 26 March

• Punjab: 18.0 to 23.0°C, 33.0 to 37.0°C.

• Haryana: 17.0 to 24.0°C, 34.0 to 40.0°C.

• Rajasthan: 22.0 to 27.0°C, 37.0 to 42.0°C.

• Delhi NCR: 19.0 to 22.0°C, 35.0 to 38.0°C.

• Uttar Pradesh: 19.0 to 24.0°C, 34.0 to 39.0°C.

Central India

Significant Weather Synopsis

• Dry North/Westerly winds throughout next week.

There will be no significant change in weather over Central and West India. Following the trend of the previous week, most parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh will continue to reel under dry and hot weather, along with heatwave-like conditions. Earlier in the week there will be a slight drop in maximum temperature in the region due to Northerly winds, but later in the week it will start rising again as a result both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to stay 2-6°C above normal next week.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperatures till 26 March

• Gujarat: 22.0 to 28.0°C, 37.0 to 42.0°C.

• Maharashtra: 21.0 to 27.0°C, 35.0 to 42.0°C.

• Madhya Pradesh: 19.0 to 25.0°C, 34.0 to 40.0°C.

• Chhattisgarh: 21.0 to 27.0°C, 35.0 to 40.0°C.

East India

Significant Weather Synopsis

• Dry and hot Westerly/ South Westerly winds in East India.

• Moisture-feeding Southern winds in North-East India.

Under the influence of hot Westerly winds, clear and hot weather is expected to continue in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal throughout this week; the region might experience higher temperatures this week when compared to the last week. Both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to stay 2-6°C above normal till 26 March.

North-East India is expected to experience mainly dry and warm weather in the beginning of the week. A well-marked low pressure area is present in the Bay of Bengal and after a prolonged spell of record breaking heat, rains and thunderstorms are expected to commence over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur from 23 March onwards.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperatures till 26 March

• Bihar: 20 to 25.0°C, 33.0 to 38.0°C.

• Jharkhand: 21.0 to 26.0°C, 35.0 to 41.0°C.

• West Bengal: 22.0 to 27.0°C, 35.0 to 39.0°C.

•Odisha: 23.0 to 29.0°C, 37.0 to 42.0°C.

•North East India: 15.0 to 21.0°C, 22.0 to 28.0°C.

South India

Significant Weather Synopsis

• Strengthening Lower-level Wind Discontinuity (LWD) over Kerala.

As the Bay of Bengal low pressure area intensifies into a deep depression within next 24 hours it will absorb the moisture from the southern peninsula leading to rise in day-time temperatures in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu this week. Even coastal regions might witness a rise up to 40°C. Clear skies and hot winds are expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On the other hand, due to LWD, convective clouds are expected to develop in evening hours in many parts of coastal, interior Karnataka, Kerala and adjoining areas of Western Tamil Nadu. Days will be hot and humid in the region, followed by thunderstorms along with lightning strikes in the evening, commonly known as “Mango Showers” in the region. Sometimes they are heavy in intensity as well.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperatures till 26 March

• Telangana: 23.0 to 28.0°C, 37.0 to 43.0°C.

• Andhra Pradesh: 24.0 to 29.0°C, 35.0 to 40.0°C.

•Goa: 24.0 to 27.0°C, 34.0 to 35.0°C.

• Karnataka: 23.0 to 27.0°C, 34.0 to 39.0°C.

• Tamil Nadu: 24.0 to 28.0°C, 35.0 to 41.0°C.

• Kerala: 23.0 to 28.0°C, 34.0 to 38.0°C.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

