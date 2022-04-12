The weather report: Records tumble as scorching summer makes an early entry

On Friday, for the first time in this season, temperature crossed 45°C in stations of Rajasthan and Gujarat

On 8 April the maximum temperature at Alwar was 45.8°C, Ganganagar 45.3°C, Banswara 45.2°C, Phalodi 45.2°C, Kandla 45.2°C and Churu 45.0°C. The day also saw Delhi witness 41.6°C, the hottest day of the season so far and also 7°C above normal which falls in the category of severe heatwave as temperature anomaly is above +6.5°C.

As per the data released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) since 1951, it is the quickest rise in the temperature to 41.6°C. The last time in 2010 temperature reached 41.6°C on 12 April and the highest ever monthly maximum temperature in Delhi is 45.6°C on 29 April 1941.

Following the trend of March, the abnormal heatwaves continue in the western Himalayas during the first week of April. Una becomes the first station in the hills to record above 40°C temperature in this season. On 7 April, Una recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0°C and 40.2°C was reported on 8 April. Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing the hottest April after 2017. On 8 April these stations recorded the highest maximum temperature since 2017:

Banihal: 29.6°C

Batote: 29.3°C

Bhaderwah: 32.0°C

Gulmarg: 18.8°C

Kokernag: 27.6°C

Pahalgam: 24.5°C

Srinagar: 28.6°C

When large parts of northern and central India are dry, North East India and southern peninsula are experiencing good pre-monsoon rains. Some extreme rainfall events have been reported from Meghalaya during the past week. Cherrapunji recorded 434.2mm rainfall in the span of 24 hours on 5 April; it is the highest single-day rainfall in April since 2004. On 16 April 2004 Cherrapunji experienced 492.2mm rainfall whereas the all-time record for April is 644.2mm from 16 April 1990.

Variations in 24-hour rainfall in Cherrapunji in the last few days:

1st April: 190.8mm

2nd April: 357.4mm

3rd April: 2.6mm

4th April: 154.2mm

5th April: 434.2mm

6th April: 74.8mm

7th April: Nil

8th April: Nil

9th April: 26.0mm

Parts of Kerala, coastal interior Karnataka and adjoining western and southern tip of Tamil Nadu are witnessing heavy pre-monsoon rains for the past three days. On 7 April, Kochi recorded 73mm rainfall, Kottayam 60mm, Punalur 39mm, Alappuzha 37mm. On 9 April, Kottayam received 82mm, Kodaikanal 69mm, Alappuzha 62mm, Kochi 42mm. As per the data from IMD, total pre-monsoon rains in India from 1 March till 8 April is:

• India as a whole recorded a total of 20.3mm rainfall against the average of 39.5mm, departure from normal Stands at -48 per cent.

• Southern Peninsula: Actual 17.0mm against the average of 21.1mm, -19 per cent departure from normal.

• East & North East India: Actual 92.9mm against the average of 92.1mm, +1 per cent departure from normal.

• North West India: Actual 5.2mm against the average of 55.4mm, -91 per cent departure from normal.

• Central India: Actual 1.8mm against the average of 10.7mm, -83 per cent departure from normal.

All-India Weather Forecast till 16 April

• The anti-cyclonic circulation will start losing strength by next mid-week. As the system weakens, the Western Disturbance trough will start shifting south. Weather conditions are expected to remain dry over most parts of northern and central India till 13 April, hence heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist early next week. Maximum temperature will be recorded in the range of 40.0°C to 46.0°C in Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand. The maximum temperature anomaly will be at least 5-9°C above normal.

On 13 April, a weak Western Disturbance is expected to impact western Himalayas. Under the influence moderate rainfall activities along with hailstorm activities are expected in parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 13-14 April. A very limited impact in terms of dust storm and light rains is expected at foothills of north Punjab, north Haryana and Uttar Pradesh foothills on 13 and 14 April.

• Moisture-feeding Southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will be reaching North East India throughout this week. Under the influence, heavy to very heavy pre-monsoon rainfall is expected to continue in Meghalaya. Moderate rainfall activities are expected to occur in Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh along with relatively cool weather.

• Lower level Wind Discontinuity will keep producing mango showers in Kerala, interior and southern Karnataka, south-west Maharashtra, south-east Odisha and west, southern tip of Tamil Nadu. Scattered heavy rains and thunderstorms along with lightning strikes will impact the region this week.

• Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh in the upcoming week.

Region-wise Weather Forecast till 16 April

North India

Significant Weather synopsis

• Weakening anti-cyclonic circulation.

• Weak Western Disturbance by 13 April.

• Dry and hot west/south-west winds.

Dry weather is expected across the plains of north India till 13 April. Under the influence of clear skies and hot Westerly winds, temperatures are expected to stay above normal throughout the next week but more intense in the beginning of the week when parts of Rajasthan can record maximum temperatures around 45-46°C, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh around 42-44°C, and Delhi and Punjab near 42-43°C. The region will experience severe heatwave conditions as temperature anomaly will be above +6.5°C at various stations and may break some decadal records of April heat.

A weak Western Disturbance will approach western Himalayas by 13 April, under the influence of the system cloudy weather and light to moderate rains are expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 13-14 April. It will restrict the further rise of temperature in the Himalayas and weather is expected to get pleasant over the hills from here on.

This Western Disturbance will have a very limited impact on the plains, most likely foothills of north Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh may experience dust storm activities along with isolated light to moderate showers on 13 or 14 April. The remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh along with Rajasthan and Delhi might observe partly cloudy skies on 13-14 April, but chances of any significant rainfall activity is low at the moment.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature till 16 April

• Punjab: 16 to 23.0°C, 37.0 to 42.0°C.

• Haryana: 17.0 to 24.0°C, 39.0 to 44.0°C.

• Rajasthan: 20.0 to 27.0°C, 40.0 to 46.0°C.

• Delhi NCR: 19.0 to 24.0°C , 40.0 to 43.0°C.

• Uttar Pradesh: 20.0 to 26.0°C, 39.0 to 44.0°C.

North East India

Significant Weather synopsis

• Moisture-feeding Southerly winds in North-East India.

• Localised trough in Odisha.

Under the influence of moisture-feeding Southerly winds, typical heavy pre-monsoon rains will occur in North East India in the upcoming week. On and off spells of moderate rains and thundershowers are expected in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim while heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Meghalaya. Overall above-normal precipitation and below normal temperature to prevail in the North-East till 16 April.

Southeast winds from the Bay of Bengal are reaching up to Odisha which might trigger convective cloud development in the interiors of Odisha in the next 3-4 days. Light to moderate rains along with lightning strikes are possible. Weather is expected to stay dry in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal next week along with above normal daytime temperatures.

Expected minimum and maximum Temperature till 16 April

• Bihar: 18 to 24.0°C, 35.0 to 40.0°C.

• Jharkhand: 22.0 to 29.0°C, 37.0 to 43.0°C.

• West Bengal: 23.0 to 28.0°C, 35.0 to 41.0°C.

•Odisha: 25.0 to 31.0°C, 38.0 to 44.0°C.

•North East India: 17.0 to 23.0°C, 25.0 to 29.0°C.

Central India

Significant Weather synopsis

• Hot and dry North/Northwest winds.

• Lower-level Wind Discontinuity extending up to south Maharashtra.

In absence of any rain-bearing weather system, dry weather is expected to continue in most parts of central India in the next week. Temperature anomaly is expected to stay above normal by 2-6°C in most stations of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The region will experience day-time temperatures in the range of 40-45°C at most stations hence unprecedented heatwave conditions will continue to dominate the central parts of the country.

The Lower-level Wind Discontinuity which provides pre-monsoon rains in the southern peninsula seems to be extending up to southern Maharashtra. Early next week some parts of middle Maharashtra and Marathwada may witness light to moderate thundershowers, but the coverage of rainfall will be very limited.

Expected minimum and maximum temperature till 16 April

• Gujarat: 22.0 to 28.0°C, 40.0 to 45.0°C.

• Maharashtra: 21.0 to 27.0°C, 36.0 to 45.0°C.

• Madhya Pradesh: 20.0 to 26.0°C, 40.0 to 44.0°C.

• Chhattisgarh: 22.0 to 28.0°C, 40.0 to 44.0°C.

South India

Significant Weather Synopsis

• Lower-level Wind Discontinuity (LWD) at the west coast and adjoining interior region.

Following the trend of the previous week, pre-monsoon rains will continue in Kerala, Karnataka and parts of south and west Tamil Nadu. Till 16 April, intense thundershowers are expected to develop daily in most parts of Kerala during late afternoon to evening hours, it might result in a heavy downpour. Parts of south and west Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa may experience moderate rains and thunderstorms during the evening hours.

Next week scattered thunderstorms may pop up in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a trough is extending up to Odisha. It will also help in restricting the rising day temperature in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature till 16 April

• Telangana: 23.0 to 31.0°C, 38.0 to 41.0°C.

• Andhra Pradesh: 25.0 to 32.0°C, 35.0 to 40.0°C.

• Goa: 23.0 to 26.0°C, 33.0 to 36.0°C.

• Karnataka: 21.0 to 29.0°C, 34.0 to 40.0°C.

• Tamil Nadu: 25.0 to 30.0°C, 32.0 to 39.0°C.

• Kerala: 23.0 to 27.0°C, 31.0 to 36.0°C.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

