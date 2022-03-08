The weather report: No March surprises on cards as days turn warm and nights pleasant

Below normal maximum temperature is expected in the Himalayas, whereas it will be slightly higher than normal in plains

It’s a typical March weather when the sun brings warmth and the winds blow cold. In the daytime, the temperature soars high, and as the sun sets, you feel the chill.

At least two Western Disturbances are expected to impact the Himalayas and plains of North India this week. Most parts of Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh received moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday. In a quick succession another round of snowfall will occur on 9-10 March.

In presence of Western Disturbance and southerly winds on lower levels, isolated rains and thundershowers are expected in Punjab and Haryana on 7 March and in Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh on 9 March. There’s a high likelihood of hailstorms in the region during both spells.

Typical summer thunderstorms are also expected in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa from 7-10 March.

Central and West India is in the grip of a prolonged spell of dry weather, but this week the tropical system from the Bay of Bengal will push moisture feeding southern winds towards central parts of the country. The higher day-time temperature in the region along with the moist winds will trigger convective clouds over Maharashtra, east Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Scattered intense thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected to commence from 7-8 March with peak intensity and spread on 9 March. These weather activities mainly take place in the afternoon to late evening hours of the day.

Following the trend of the past week, dry weather is expected across East and North East India during the upcoming week. Days are expected to warm with the temperature between 30°C and 35°C while nights are likely to be pleasant at 15-20°C.

Region-wise Weather Forecast from 6-12 March

North India

Significant Weather Synopsis

• Active Western Disturbance over Himalayas during 6-7 March.

• Moderate Western Disturbance during 8-10 March.

• Warm and Moisture feeding Southern Winds in Plains during 7-10 March.

Weather forecast for hills

Under the influence of the active Western Disturbances, moderate to heavy snowfall has been seen across Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on 6-7 March. Jammu division along with lower altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh like Solan, Sirmaur, Dharamshala, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur witnessed a spell of moderate rainfall and hailstorms on 7 March. Another spell of fresh snowfall is expected in the Himalayan region during 8-10 March. Maximum temperatures to stay below normal throughout next week.

Weather forecast for plains

Under the influence of Western Disturbance and warm moisture-feeding southern winds, scattered light to moderate rainfall has been seen in Punjab and Haryana on 7 March. Similarly, another spell of thundershowers and hailstorms could be seen in parts of east Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, south Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on 9 March, hailstorms might damage the standing rabi crops in the region.

Southern winds are warm in nature. Both day and night temperatures are expected to rise in the plains during the upcoming week. Parts of south-west Rajasthan might record around 35°C. It might reach close to 30°C in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab; and around 32-33°C in Uttar Pradesh during 7-9 March.

Expected minimum and maximum temperature from 6-12 March

• Punjab: 9.0 to 13.0°C, 23.0 to 29.0°C.

• Haryana: 10.0 to 15.0°C, 26 to 31.0°C.

• Rajasthan: 13.0 to 18.0°C, 31.0 to 37.0°C.

• Delhi NCR: 11.0 to 15.0°C, 27.0 to 31.0°C.

• Uttar Pradesh: 12.0 to 16.0°C, 29.0 to 34.0°C.

South India

Significant Weather Synopsis

Under the influence of the tropical system, light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers take place on 6-7 March at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Some places in Tamil Nadu around Chennai and Pondicherry may witness rainfall accumulation above 100mm in this spell. Very heavy rainfall is very rare in March for the region.

As per IMD data, on average Chennai receives only 3.5mm of rainfall during March. Last time rainfall above 100mm was observed in the year 2008 when a monthly total of 137.9mm was recorded due to a similar tropical weather system. Typical heat-induced convective clouds will produce scattered moderate to intense rains and hailstorms along with lightning strikes in Kerala, Karnataka during 7-10 March. Days are expected to stay hot at the west coast with maximum temperatures in the range of 33-38°C.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature from 6-12 March

• Telangana: 20.0 to 24.0°C, 32.0 to 37.0°C.

• Andhra Pradesh: 22.0 to 25.0°C, 28.0 to 35.0C.

•Goa: 21.0 to 23.0°C, 34.0 to 36.0°C.

• Karnataka: 19.0 to 24.0°C, 31.0 to 37.0°C.

• Tamil Nadu: 22.0 to 26.0°C, 30.0 to 35.0°C.

•Kerala: 22.0 to 26.0°C, 33.0 to 38.0°C.

Central India

Significant Weather Synopsis

• East/South-East winds throughout this week.

• Moisture-feeding from southern winds.

This week, day temperatures are expected to stay on a higher side in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Various places will record maximum temperature in the range of 33-38°C. Nights make life comfortable in most places except coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat where it will be range of 20-23°C. Temperature is expected to stay above normal in Mumbai.

Under the influence of moisture-feeding southern winds and dipping of Westerly Trough (Western Disturbance), scattered rainfalls or thundershowers are expected in interiors of Maharashtra, East Gujarat and West Central Madhya Pradesh during 7-9 March.

Weather activities mainly occur during afternoon to late evening hours and can impact along with hailstorms and strong winds. It will be a significant change in weather in a long time over Central and Western India, and might impact the ongoing rabi crop harvest and fruits.

Expected minimum and maximum Temperature from 6-12 March

Gujarat: 17.0 to 23.0°C, 32.0 to 37.0°C.

• Maharashtra: 12.0 to 21.0°C, 31.0 to 38.0°C.

• Madhya Pradesh: 11.0 to 16.0°C, 31.0 to 36.0°C.

• Chhattisgarh: 13.0 to 19.0°C, 32.0 to 37.0°C.

East India

Significant Weather synopsis

• Dry north-west winds throughout this week.

• Warm days and slightly pleasant nights.

Following the trend of the past week, dry weather is expected in most parts of East and North-East India in the upcoming week. Long hours of sunshine will keep days warm where nights will be pleasant under clear sky conditions. As Temperature is supposed to rise some parts of Odisha might record it in the range of 36-38°C, while it might reach up to 35°C in other parts of East India. North-Eastern states will have day temperatures mainly below 30°C.

There is no forecast for any sudden change in terms of rainfall or severe weather in the upcoming week.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature from 6-12 March

• Bihar: 12.0 to 16.0°C, 29.0 to 33.0°C.

• Jharkhand: 13.0 to 17.0°C, 30.0 to 35.0°C.

• West Bengal: 14.0 to 18.0°C, 30.0 to 35.0°C.

•Odisha: 14.0 to 19.0°C, 34.0 to 38.0°C.

•North East India: 7.0 to 15.0°C, 20.0 to 28.0°C.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

