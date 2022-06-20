The Weather Report: Mumbai expects heavy rainfall; floods wreak havoc in Assam

The Weather Report: The Mumbai rains slowed down in the middle of last week and once again picked up from Sunday onwards

The monsoon carnage continues over North East India for the past week. Extreme rains are observed in most parts of Meghalaya while heavy to very heavy rains are wreaking havoc in Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Mawsynram received a mammoth 1,003.6mm rainfall in a 24 hours period ending at 8:30 am on 17 June 2022. Cherrapunji still holds the record for the highest daily rainfall of 1563.3mm from 16th June 1995. As per IMD archives, Mawsynram recorded the highest daily rain for June in the last 83 years since 1940.

Cherrapunji recorded another 252.6mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on 19 June.

12 June -- 354 mm

13 June -- 293 mm

14 June -- 62.6 mm

15 June -- 811.6 mm

16 June -- 673.6mm

17 June -- 972 mm

18 June -- 120.5 mm

19 June -- 252.6 mm

The total rainfall accumulation in the last eight days stands at a whopping 3,539.9 mm. The wettest region of the world is once again in the limelight as the historical rains are recorded. The monsoon went on a dull phase earlier in the week but once again the seasonal rains are picking up across the west coast and adjoining ghats.

Central and North Kerala received good rains on 17 June:

Quilandy -- 91 mm

Vakkad -- 88 mm

Ayyankunnu -- 81 mm

Painavu -- 77 mm

Thikkodi -- 75.2 mm

Mannarkad -- 70.2 mm

Palakkad -- 62.5 mm

Idukki -- 61.4 mm

Kodungallur -- 59 mm

Thalassery -- 49 mm

Thavannur -- 47 mm

Kalladi -- 46.4 mm

Aluva -- 44 mm

Pookot -- 44 mm

Ponnani -- 42 mm

The Mumbai rains slowed down in the middle of the week and once again picked up from Sunday onwards. Santacruz recorded 16.2 mm while it was 9.5 mm ending 8:30 am on 19 June.

Under the influence of strong Western Disturbance, many parts of North-West India is experiencing pre-monsoon rains and thundershowers since 16 June. Some parts of Kashmir around Gulmarg witnessed fresh snowfall on 18 June.

Northern Plains Rainfall ending 8:30 am on 18 June:

Agra -- 39.2 mm

Karnal -- 39.0 mm

Alwar -- 35.4 mm

Ludhiana -- 30 mm

Ganganagar -- 29.0 mm

Patiala -- 27.6 mm

Muzaffarnagar -- 24.4 mm

Gurgaon -- 17.7 mm

Bathinda -- 16.4 mm

Delhi -- 13.0 mm

Kota -- 11.4 mm

Bhiwani -- 8.1 mm

Churu -- 5.8 mm

Rohtak -- 5.4 mm

Rainfall on 19 June, ending 8.30 am:

Aligarh -- 28.6 mm

Varanasi -- 28.4 mm

Tonk -- 26.2 mm

Alwar -- 17.2 mm

Sikar -- 16.0 mm

Jaipur -- 13.4 mm

Churu -- 9.2 mm

Gurgaon -- 9.0 mm

Ajmer -- 8.9 mm

Gurdaspur -- 7.9 mm

Narnaul -- 7.0 mm

Jhansi -- 6.4 mm

Pathankot -- 5.4 mm

Bikaner -- 2.8 mm

Delhi AP -- 1.4 mm

The rains have resulted in huge drops in day temperatures as overcast and on and off rains have occurred in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR and Rajasthan.

Maximum temperatures in some stations of plains on 18 June i.e., 7°C to 12°C below normal:

Ambala -- 27.8°C

Chandigarh -- 27.9°C

Ludhiana -- 28.7°C

Ganganagar -- 29.6°C

Hisar -- 30.8°C

Meerut -- 31.4°C

Delhi -- 32.7°C

As the pre-monsoon rains picked up North-West India finally escaped the unprecedented heat wave which started later in March and continued till the middle of June.

As per Indian Meteorological Department, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on 19 June 2022.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Lat. 22°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 22°N/ Long.

65°E, Porbandar, Baroda, Indore, Umaria, Pendra Road, Bhawanipatna, Kalingapatnam, Lat.20.0°N/87.0°E, Digha, Giridih, Patna, 27.0°N/84°E.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar and some parts

of northeast Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

As per IMD data, total monsoon seasonal rains in India from 1 June till 19 June are as follows:

• India as a whole recorded a total of 79.9 mm rainfall against the average of 86.7 mm, a departure from normal stands at -8 per cent.

• Southern Peninsula: Actual 76.0 mm against the average of 98.0 mm, -22 per cent departure from normal.

• East & North East India: Actual 275.1 mm against the average of 183.6 mm, +48 per cent departure from normal.

• North-West India: Actual 24.4 mm against the average of 36.4mm, -33 per cent departure from normal.

• Central India: Actual 42.0 mm against the average of 80.2 mm, -48 per cent departure from normal.

All India Weather Forecast till 25 June:

North India:

An active Western Disturbance along with the moisture feeding South West winds from the Arabian Sea will continue to impact North India till 22 June.

Under the influence of the following weather systems, pre-monsoon rains are expected to continue across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The on and off rains will keep a check on the temperature until then and maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal by 5° to 13°C.

The influence of Western Disturbance will get weaken by 22nd June and once again Temperatures to increase sharply from 23 to 25 June. This time it will be more sultry weather as humidity is on the higher side. Monsoon progress towards North India is not expected before 25 June.

Expected precipitation accumulation till 25 June:

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh -- 70 mm

Himachal Pradesh -- 80 mm

Uttarakhand -- 50 mm

Punjab -- 40 mm

Rajasthan -- 40 mm

Haryana -- 30 mm

Delhi NCR -- 30 mm

Uttar Pradesh -- 20 mm

Central India:

Monsoon onset is declared in most parts of Maharashtra, South Madhya Pradesh and Central parts of Chhattisgarh.

Over the coming week scattered moderate to heavy rains are expected across the interiors of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile with the strengthening off-shore trough and Westerly Monsoon Rains are expected to pick up across Konkan and Mumbai. The typical heavy monsoonal rains will impact the financial capital in the upcoming week starting this Monday. Water logging is very likely in the low-lying areas rains will be non-stop at certain hours of the day.

Pre-monsoon rains are expected in various parts of West Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 23 June but the onset of monsoon is not expected before 25 June.

The progress of the monsoon in Gujarat will be slow, particularly for Saurashtra where no major rains are expected in the coming week.

Expected precipitation accumulation till 25 June:

Maharashtra -- 120 mm

Chhattisgarh -- 70 mm

Madhya Pradesh -- 50 mm

Gujarat -- 30 mm

East India:

The flood-causing rains in India's North East are expected to slow down a bit in the coming week but the push of Southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will continue, hence moderate to heavy rains will continue in most parts of Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam with isolated very heavy spells of rain.

The rains will across increase gradually over parts of Odisha but the remaining parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar may not observe an active monsoon except some scattered thunderstorms till 25 June.

Expected precipitation accumulation till 25 June:

North-East India -- 210 mm

Odisha -- 70 mm

Bihar -- 60 mm

Jharkhand -- 50 mm

West Bengal -- 40 mm

South India:

The Westerly winds are strengthening so is the off-shore trough on the west coast of India. The first proper monsoon surge of the season to impact India's west coast and Ghat sections will be in the period from 20 till 25 June.

Most parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa coast and ghat sections will experience heavy to very heavy rains during the upcoming week and active monsoon conditions to prevail in the region. Slowly as the off-shore trough activates rains will start decreasing in the interiors that is Tamil Nadu and interiors of Karnataka including Bangalore this week.

Whereas normal monsoonal conditions will prevail in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana including Hyderabad, mainly Moderate Rains are expected throughout next week.

Expected precipitation accumulation till 25 June:

Goa -- 160 mm

Karnataka -- 140 mm

Kerala -- 110 mm

Telangana -- 70 mm

Andhra Pradesh -- 40 mm

Tamil Nadu -- 30 mm

