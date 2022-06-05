The Weather Report: Monsoon makes entry into North East India; Gujarat reels under heat wave
The Weather Report: The unprecedented rains will continue to impact most parts of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal thoroughly next week
The pre-monsoon season was record-breaking for most parts of North East India this year as from January to May rainfall across the region broke many past records.
Cherrapunji in Meghalaya recorded 4,870mm of rain between January-May this year. It's 3rd highest in the record for the period since 1901.
The other top two January-May totals are:
• 1984 -- 4986.7mm
• 2010 -- 4881.5mm
It has received 3093.7mm of rainfall in just six days from 17 to 22 May 1984.
The monsoon is now in full swing over North East India as it made an entry with a bang.
Cherrapunji recorded 206.2mm of rainfall ending at 8.30 am on 4 June, making the annual total stands at 5,224.5mm.
As per Indian Meteorological Department, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 15°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 15°N/ Long.70°E, Karwar, Chikmagalur, Bengaluru, Dharmapuri, Lat.10°N/Long.80°E, Lat. 11.0°N/Long.83°E, Lat.14.0°N/Long.86°E, Lat.22.0°N/90°E, Lat.25.0°N/89°E, Siliguri and 27.50°N/88°E.
In the past week, typically till the end of May, many Parts of North India experienced dangerous storms. On 30 May a potentially violent summer storm hit the entire Delhi NCR. The highest wind gust of 100 km/h was recorded at the base Observatory Safdarjung. Many trees were uprooted and damage to property was reported.
After a very dry March and April, good rains have been observed in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR by the end of May.
Following is the rainfall accumulation in May 2022:
• Delhi:
Ayanagar -- 93.4mm
Pusa -- 74.8mm
Ridge -- 55.2mm
Lodhi Road -- 54.4mm
Palam -- 49.3mm
Safdarjung -- 47.7mm
• Haryana:
Gurgaon -- 104.9mm
Karnal -- 85.0mm
Sirsa -- 48.3mm
Bhiwani -- 45.5mm
Rohtak -- 43.6mm
Hisar -- 41.6mm
Chandigarh -- 28.4mm
Ambala -- 26.4mm
Narnaul -- 12.9mm
• Punjab
Patiala -- 90.7mm
Pathankot -- 63.6mm
Gurdaspur -- 52.0mm
Ludhiana -- 39.9mm
Bathinda -- 37.8mm
Chandigarh -- 28.4mm
Amritsar -- 7.0mm
Similarly, thirsty Himalayas experienced good precipitation accumulation in May as various stations in Himachal Pradesh observed above 100mm rainfall:
Shimla -- 143.0mm
Rajgarh -- 128.6mm
Baijnath -- 127.0mm
Kotkhai -- 124.1mm
Palampur -- 121.7mm
Mandi -- 121.3mm
Kasauli -- 111.1mm
Kufri -- 110.8mm
Chaupal -- 102.9mm
Gohar -- 101.8mm
Shillaroo -- 100.3mm
Sundernagar -- 99.2mm
Dalhousie -- 96.0mm
Baldwara -- 85.0mm
Solan -- 84.0mm
JubberHatti -- 72.4mm
Kumarsain -- 66.6mm
Dharamshala -- 60.4mm
Bhuntar -- 54.6mm
Nahan -- 52.6mm
Kangra -- 51.3mm
Manali -- 43.2mm
Chamba -- 40.5mm
Kalpa -- 35.9mm
Wangtoo -- 29.2mm
Bilaspur -- 24.2mm
Keylong -- 22.5mm
Una -- 21.6mm
Hamirpur -- 19.5mm
After a wet end of May month, June begins on a dry note across the plains of North India and parts of Central India. As the Westerly winds have made a comeback day by day Temperature is rising in the Heartland of the country and heat wave is making a comeback in patches.
Observed Maximum Temperature (45°C+) in stations of India on 3rd June:
Chandrapur -- 46.4°C
Ganganagar -- 46.3°C
Nagpur -- 46.2°C
Chitrakoot -- 46.1°C
Brahmapuri -- 46.1°C
Sirsa -- 45.9°C
Dhaulpur -- 45.9°C
Khajuraho -- 45.8°C
Mahendragarh -- 45.7°C
SportsComplex -- 45.7°C
Najafgarh -- 45.6°C
Pitampura -- 45.6°C
Balsamand -- 45.6°C
Mungeshpur -- 45.5°C
Gondia -- 45.4°C
Bikaner -- 45.3°C
Wardha -- 45.2°C
Kanpur IAF -- 45.1°C
Prayagraj -- 45.1°C
Karauli -- 45.1°C
Daltonganj -- 45.0°C
Jhansi -- 45.0°C
Titilagarh -- 45.0°C
Nowgong -- 45.0°C
Hathras -- 45.0°C
In the southern parts of India, Bangalore continues to witness decent rainfall. On Friday night, many parts of the city witnessed thunderstorms and moderate rainfall activities accumulating 29mm till 8.30 am on 4 May at IMD Observatory.
The Indian Meteorological Department declared the monsoon onset in Kerala and parts of Karnataka but rainfall activities continue to remain low over the region.
Rainfall in parts of Kerala ending 8:30 am on 4 June:
Kollam -- 39mm
Trivandrum Airport -- 3mm
Varkala -- 2.6mm
Kannur -- 2mm
Alappuzha -- 1mm
Kozhikode -- 1mm
Trivandrum -- 1mm
All India Weather Forecast till 11 June 2022:
North India:
Significant Weather Synopsis:
• Dry and hot NW Winds throughout the week.
• Moderate Western Disturbance over next Weekend.
As the Westerly winds have resumed across most parts of North India, Weather conditions are most likely to stay dry for the next six days in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Except for some isolated showers, the majority of Himalayas are also expected to experience dry weather conditions over the coming week.
Under the prevailing hot weather conditions, maximum temperatures are most likely to be above 40°C across the plains and nearby 45°C in West Rajasthan, South West Uttar Pradesh and South Haryana where heat waves can be observed in patches.
In most parts of the Jammu division, lower Shivalik's of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, temperatures are also likely in the range of 35 to 40°C.
As per current observations, the next round of dust storms, and pre-monsoon rains are expected to pick up in many parts from 11 June. Probably by next weekend, North India will experience another round of strong thunderstorms and powerful winds and ultimately it will help in decreasing the severity of hot weather in the region.
Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature Range forecast till 11 June:
• Punjab: 25 to 30.0°C, 38.0 to 43.0°C
• Haryana: 26.0 to 31.0°C, 40.0 to 46.0°C
• Rajasthan: 28.0 to 34.0°C, 41.0 to 47.0°C
• Delhi NCR: 27.0 to 32.0°C, 40.0 to 45.0°C
• Uttar Pradesh: 27.0 to 33.0°C, 41.0 to 46.0°C
Central India:
Significant Weather Synopsis:
• Pre-monsoon rains to pick up
• Development of offshore trough till North Konkan
Dry weather conditions continue to prevail in most parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while pre-monsoon rains have started in parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the past week.
As the Monsoon knocked doors of South Indian states, the atmospheric instability is increasing in central parts of the country. The interiors of Maharashtra that include Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and parts of South Central Chhattisgarh will experience scattered pre-monsoon rains and thundershowers this week. The rainfall intensity will be high in some areas along with lightning strikes.
Pre-monsoon thundershowers are usually very strong in Pune which is expected to pick up in full swing by 7 June onwards. Mumbai pre-monsoon rains are expected to pick up by 7-8 June and slowly monsoon will appear over the region any time after 12-13 June.
As of now, there is no good news for Madhya Pradesh and parts of Gujarat. Dry Weather is expected in the majority parts of the state until 10 June and pre-monsoon rains are may develop only post 10 June.
Expected Rains in Central India till 11 June:
• Maharashtra -- 30mm
• Chhattisgarh -- 10mm
• Madhya Pradesh -- 5mm
• Gujarat -- 1mm
East India and North East India:
Significant Weather Synopsis:
• Active monsoon flows in North East India
• Scattered pre-monsoon rains in East India
The northeastern parts of India continue to receive enough moisture from the Bay of Bengal. The unprecedented rains will continue to impact most parts of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal thoroughly next week.
The weather models are predicting heavy to very heavy rains in the states for the next 4-5 days, some stations may potentially get more than 200mm of rainfall in the span of 24 hours.
Hot and humid weather will continue to dominate most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha during the upcoming week. Scattered pre-monsoon rains and thundershowers will be observed in some parts mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours.
Monsoon onset in East India is not expected before 15 June.
South India:
Significant Weather synopsis:
• Developing offshore trough along the West Coast by the end of next week.
• Wind Discontinuity in the interiors of the Southern Peninsula
As per current observations, monsoon is at a very weak phase and no improvement is expected for at least the next 2-3 days. However, weather models are picking up offshore trough along the West coast which usually results in the formation of low to medium levels clouds hence rains are expected to commence in Kerala and South Karnataka Coast and the Western Ghats by next mid-week and the monsoon might cover Goa by the next weekend.
Light to moderate rains will continue in various parts of Kerala and Karnataka till mid-week. The spread and intensity of rains will increase towards the weekend. Monsoon will appear over Goa and nearby regions with moderate rains around 10 June.
As the Wind Discontinuity exists, rains and thundershowers are expected to continue in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this week.
Expected Rainfall Accumulation in the Southern states till 11 June:
• Kerala: 70mm
• Karnataka: 40mm
• Goa: 30mm
• Tamil Nadu: 30mm
• Telangana: 20mm
• Andhra Pradesh: 20mm
The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Monsoon fails to keep 27 May date with Kerala; reveals forecast challenges due to weather fluidity despite technology
The parameters are way off track all of a sudden and this shows how difficult it is to predict the dynamics of the monsoon which can change on an hourly basis
Respite from heat on cards; IMD raises monsoon forecast to 103%, says India to get 'above normal' rains this season
This is the fourth consecutive year that India is likely to experience a normal monsoon. Earlier, India had witnessed normal monsoon from 2005-08 and 2010-13
Monsoon arrives in Kerala, three days ahead of schedule
According to the IMD, southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday