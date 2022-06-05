The Weather Report: Monsoon makes entry into North East India; Gujarat reels under heat wave

The Weather Report: The unprecedented rains will continue to impact most parts of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal thoroughly next week

The pre-monsoon season was record-breaking for most parts of North East India this year as from January to May rainfall across the region broke many past records.

Cherrapunji in Meghalaya recorded 4,870mm of rain between January-May this year. It's 3rd highest in the record for the period since 1901.

The other top two January-May totals are:

• 1984 -- 4986.7mm

• 2010 -- 4881.5mm

It has received 3093.7mm of rainfall in just six days from 17 to 22 May 1984.

The monsoon is now in full swing over North East India as it made an entry with a bang.

Cherrapunji recorded 206.2mm of rainfall ending at 8.30 am on 4 June, making the annual total stands at 5,224.5mm.

As per Indian Meteorological Department, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 15°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 15°N/ Long.70°E, Karwar, Chikmagalur, Bengaluru, Dharmapuri, Lat.10°N/Long.80°E, Lat. 11.0°N/Long.83°E, Lat.14.0°N/Long.86°E, Lat.22.0°N/90°E, Lat.25.0°N/89°E, Siliguri and 27.50°N/88°E.

In the past week, typically till the end of May, many Parts of North India experienced dangerous storms. On 30 May a potentially violent summer storm hit the entire Delhi NCR. The highest wind gust of 100 km/h was recorded at the base Observatory Safdarjung. Many trees were uprooted and damage to property was reported.

After a very dry March and April, good rains have been observed in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR by the end of May.

Following is the rainfall accumulation in May 2022:

• Delhi:

Ayanagar -- 93.4mm

Pusa -- 74.8mm

Ridge -- 55.2mm

Lodhi Road -- 54.4mm

Palam -- 49.3mm

Safdarjung -- 47.7mm

• Haryana:

Gurgaon -- 104.9mm

Karnal -- 85.0mm

Sirsa -- 48.3mm

Bhiwani -- 45.5mm

Rohtak -- 43.6mm

Hisar -- 41.6mm

Chandigarh -- 28.4mm

Ambala -- 26.4mm

Narnaul -- 12.9mm

• Punjab

Patiala -- 90.7mm

Pathankot -- 63.6mm

Gurdaspur -- 52.0mm

Ludhiana -- 39.9mm

Bathinda -- 37.8mm

Chandigarh -- 28.4mm

Amritsar -- 7.0mm

Similarly, thirsty Himalayas experienced good precipitation accumulation in May as various stations in Himachal Pradesh observed above 100mm rainfall:

Shimla -- 143.0mm

Rajgarh -- 128.6mm

Baijnath -- 127.0mm

Kotkhai -- 124.1mm

Palampur -- 121.7mm

Mandi -- 121.3mm

Kasauli -- 111.1mm

Kufri -- 110.8mm

Chaupal -- 102.9mm

Gohar -- 101.8mm

Shillaroo -- 100.3mm

Sundernagar -- 99.2mm

Dalhousie -- 96.0mm

Baldwara -- 85.0mm

Solan -- 84.0mm

JubberHatti -- 72.4mm

Kumarsain -- 66.6mm

Dharamshala -- 60.4mm

Bhuntar -- 54.6mm

Nahan -- 52.6mm

Kangra -- 51.3mm

Manali -- 43.2mm

Chamba -- 40.5mm

Kalpa -- 35.9mm

Wangtoo -- 29.2mm

Bilaspur -- 24.2mm

Keylong -- 22.5mm

Una -- 21.6mm

Hamirpur -- 19.5mm

After a wet end of May month, June begins on a dry note across the plains of North India and parts of Central India. As the Westerly winds have made a comeback day by day Temperature is rising in the Heartland of the country and heat wave is making a comeback in patches.

Observed Maximum Temperature (45°C+) in stations of India on 3rd June:

Chandrapur -- 46.4°C

Ganganagar -- 46.3°C

Nagpur -- 46.2°C

Chitrakoot -- 46.1°C

Brahmapuri -- 46.1°C

Sirsa -- 45.9°C

Dhaulpur -- 45.9°C

Khajuraho -- 45.8°C

Mahendragarh -- 45.7°C

SportsComplex -- 45.7°C

Najafgarh -- 45.6°C

Pitampura -- 45.6°C

Balsamand -- 45.6°C

Mungeshpur -- 45.5°C

Gondia -- 45.4°C

Bikaner -- 45.3°C

Wardha -- 45.2°C

Kanpur IAF -- 45.1°C

Prayagraj -- 45.1°C

Karauli -- 45.1°C

Daltonganj -- 45.0°C

Jhansi -- 45.0°C

Titilagarh -- 45.0°C

Nowgong -- 45.0°C

Hathras -- 45.0°C

In the southern parts of India, Bangalore continues to witness decent rainfall. On Friday night, many parts of the city witnessed thunderstorms and moderate rainfall activities accumulating 29mm till 8.30 am on 4 May at IMD Observatory.

The Indian Meteorological Department declared the monsoon onset in Kerala and parts of Karnataka but rainfall activities continue to remain low over the region.

Rainfall in parts of Kerala ending 8:30 am on 4 June:

Kollam -- 39mm

Trivandrum Airport -- 3mm

Varkala -- 2.6mm

Kannur -- 2mm

Alappuzha -- 1mm

Kozhikode -- 1mm

Trivandrum -- 1mm

All India Weather Forecast till 11 June 2022:

North India:

Significant Weather Synopsis:

• Dry and hot NW Winds throughout the week.

• Moderate Western Disturbance over next Weekend.

As the Westerly winds have resumed across most parts of North India, Weather conditions are most likely to stay dry for the next six days in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Except for some isolated showers, the majority of Himalayas are also expected to experience dry weather conditions over the coming week.

Under the prevailing hot weather conditions, maximum temperatures are most likely to be above 40°C across the plains and nearby 45°C in West Rajasthan, South West Uttar Pradesh and South Haryana where heat waves can be observed in patches.

In most parts of the Jammu division, lower Shivalik's of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, temperatures are also likely in the range of 35 to 40°C.

As per current observations, the next round of dust storms, and pre-monsoon rains are expected to pick up in many parts from 11 June. Probably by next weekend, North India will experience another round of strong thunderstorms and powerful winds and ultimately it will help in decreasing the severity of hot weather in the region.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature Range forecast till 11 June:

• Punjab: 25 to 30.0°C, 38.0 to 43.0°C

• Haryana: 26.0 to 31.0°C, 40.0 to 46.0°C

• Rajasthan: 28.0 to 34.0°C, 41.0 to 47.0°C

• Delhi NCR: 27.0 to 32.0°C, 40.0 to 45.0°C

• Uttar Pradesh: 27.0 to 33.0°C, 41.0 to 46.0°C

Central India:

Significant Weather Synopsis:

• Pre-monsoon rains to pick up

• Development of offshore trough till North Konkan

Dry weather conditions continue to prevail in most parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while pre-monsoon rains have started in parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the past week.

As the Monsoon knocked doors of South Indian states, the atmospheric instability is increasing in central parts of the country. The interiors of Maharashtra that include Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and parts of South Central Chhattisgarh will experience scattered pre-monsoon rains and thundershowers this week. The rainfall intensity will be high in some areas along with lightning strikes.

Pre-monsoon thundershowers are usually very strong in Pune which is expected to pick up in full swing by 7 June onwards. Mumbai pre-monsoon rains are expected to pick up by 7-8 June and slowly monsoon will appear over the region any time after 12-13 June.

As of now, there is no good news for Madhya Pradesh and parts of Gujarat. Dry Weather is expected in the majority parts of the state until 10 June and pre-monsoon rains are may develop only post 10 June.

Expected Rains in Central India till 11 June:

• Maharashtra -- 30mm

• Chhattisgarh -- 10mm

• Madhya Pradesh -- 5mm

• Gujarat -- 1mm

East India and North East India:

Significant Weather Synopsis:

• Active monsoon flows in North East India

• Scattered pre-monsoon rains in East India

The northeastern parts of India continue to receive enough moisture from the Bay of Bengal. The unprecedented rains will continue to impact most parts of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal thoroughly next week.

The weather models are predicting heavy to very heavy rains in the states for the next 4-5 days, some stations may potentially get more than 200mm of rainfall in the span of 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather will continue to dominate most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha during the upcoming week. Scattered pre-monsoon rains and thundershowers will be observed in some parts mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Monsoon onset in East India is not expected before 15 June.

South India:

Significant Weather synopsis:

• Developing offshore trough along the West Coast by the end of next week.

• Wind Discontinuity in the interiors of the Southern Peninsula

As per current observations, monsoon is at a very weak phase and no improvement is expected for at least the next 2-3 days. However, weather models are picking up offshore trough along the West coast which usually results in the formation of low to medium levels clouds hence rains are expected to commence in Kerala and South Karnataka Coast and the Western Ghats by next mid-week and the monsoon might cover Goa by the next weekend.

Light to moderate rains will continue in various parts of Kerala and Karnataka till mid-week. The spread and intensity of rains will increase towards the weekend. Monsoon will appear over Goa and nearby regions with moderate rains around 10 June.

As the Wind Discontinuity exists, rains and thundershowers are expected to continue in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this week.

Expected Rainfall Accumulation in the Southern states till 11 June:

• Kerala: 70mm

• Karnataka: 40mm

• Goa: 30mm

• Tamil Nadu: 30mm

• Telangana: 20mm

• Andhra Pradesh: 20mm

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

