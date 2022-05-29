The Weather Report: Heatwave to spare Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh this week; moderate rainfall in North East likely

The Weather Report: The week starts on a dry note for Maharashtra but as we enter June pre-monsoon rains may pick up in parts of the state

Indians finally escaped the prolonged spell of heatwave in the past week as the much needed strong Western Disturbance arrived and impacted most parts of North India on last Monday and Tuesday.

Under the influence of the weather systems widespread dust storms, intense rainfall and hail storms were observed in the region leading to a fall in temperatures to close to 15°C.

Here are the rainfall figures from the plains of North India ending 8:30 am last Monday morning:

Haryana

Gurgaon -- 73.4mm

Manesar -- 39.5mm

Karnal -- 37.8mm

Jhajjar -- 32.5mm

Pehowa -- 32.5mm

Kaithal -- 31.5mm

Sirsa -- 27.0mm

Rohtak -- 24.2mm

Damla -- 24.0mm

Fatehabad -- 18.0mm

Sonipat -- 12.5mm

Ambala -- 12.4mm

Panchkula -- 12.0mm

Bhiwani -- 6.6mm

Mahendragarh -- 4.5mm

Delhi

Ayanagar -- 52.2mm

Najafgarh -- 29.0mm

Palam -- 27.6mm

Ridge -- 14.2mm

Lodhi Road -- 13.8mm

Narela -- 12.5mm

Safdarjung -- 12.3mm

Chandigarh

Airport -- 12.2mm

Chandigarh City -- 11.5mm

Punjab

Halwara -- 21.0mm

Ludhiana -- 18.0mm

Patiala -- 17.6mm

Mohali -- 11.5mm

Rauni -- 10.5mm

Pathankot -- 10.0mm

Gurdaspur -- 6.8mm

The combination of Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation and Easterlies was so strong that the winds have breached the mark of 80km/h wind gust at many parts and an exceptional drop in temperatures was observed.

On 23 May, Monday morning minimum temperatures in different stations of Delhi NCR are as follows:

Ridge -- 15.2°C

Meerut -- 15.7°C

Ayanagar -- 16.4°C

Safdarjung -- 17.2°C

Palam -- 17.6°C

Jafarpur -- 17.6°C

Jhajjar -- 17.8°C

Manesar -- 18.1°C

The last time minimum temperatures were observed this low was in the first week of March.

At the same time, many parts of the Himalayas witnessed good rainfall along with the hailstorms, parts of Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh and Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand experienced fresh snowfall activities.

Following are the hill stations precipitation data ending 8:30 am on 25 May:

Chaupal -- 76.5mm

Kasauli -- 69.6mm

Haripur -- 52.0mm

Kotkhai -- 49.0mm

Narkanda -- 48.5mm

Fagu -- 40.0mm

Rajgarhi -- 38.5mm

Nagthat -- 36.5mm

Chakrata -- 36.4mm

Kufri -- 34.8mm

Dhanolti -- 32.0mm

Barkot -- 32.0mm

Mori -- 30.0mm

Shimla -- 30.8mm

Mussoorie -- 25.3mm

As per IMD data, here are the key highlights of the total pre-monsoon rains in India from 1 March t0 28 May:

• India as a whole recorded a total of 126.9mm rainfall against the average of 124.4mm. The departure from normal stands at +2 per cent.

• Southern Peninsula: Actual 192.1mm against the average of 112.8mm, a +70 per cent departure from normal.

• East & North East India: Actual 437.0mm against the average of 353.5mm, a +24 per cent departure from normal.

• North West India: Actual 39.6mm against the average of 111.8mm, a -64 per cent departure from normal.

• Central India: Actual 21.7mm against the average of 34.9mm, -38 per cent departure from normal.

All India forecast for next week till 4 June:

South India:

• As the Westerly winds strengthen over the southern tip of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the monsoon is set over Kerala on Sunday, though the onset is to be considered weak as the rainfall numbers in models are a bit low.

• Afternoon hours are expected to stay hot in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu with close to 40°C maximum Temperature in Chennai. Meanwhile, some parts are also likely to witness evening thunderstorms this week.

• As the monsoon makes its onset over Kerala but further advancement is expected to be slow-paced. Over the week most parts of the south interiors of Karnataka and Bangalore experience convective rains, heavy Rains, lightning strikes and hail precipitation to be observed in the region.

Later in the week, pre-monsoon rains will start spreading up to parts of Goa and North Karnataka.

North East India:

• On the Synoptic scale, a trough in Westerly and South Westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to North East India at lower levels is extending.

Under the influence of the pattern, fairly widespread light to Moderate rains is expected across Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram from 29 May till 4 June. Spells of heavy to very heavy rains may occur at some spots in the period.

Monsoon progress in North East India is not expected before 5th June.

• As the Western Disturbance has once again gotten weak, the Nor wester activities/pre-monsoon Rains are expected to decrease in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal during the upcoming week. Only localised thundershowers may form in the states during the afternoon to evening hours.

Central India:

• As no significant weather features is expected to impact the central parts of India in the upcoming week, dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till 4 June. Some localised thundershowers may form up in some areas of East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the afternoon to evening hours.

• The week starts on a dry note for Maharashtra but as we enter June pre-monsoon rains may pick up in parts of the state, interior region Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada to experience scattered light to moderate rains and thundershowers from 1 to 4 June.

Some parts of Konkan including Mumbai may observe cloudy skies at times along with a spell of drizzle at limited spots in evening hours from 1 to 4 June. Widespread or any good rains are not likely next week.

North India:

• The spell of Rains from Western Disturbance is about to end in North India as there is no significant Western Disturbance to influence the region for the next week.

• The Weather Conditions are very likely to be dry in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till 4 June.

The day temperatures are all set to rise by 2 to 4°C in the range of 42 to 46°C in West Rajasthan, 40 to 44°C in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The heatwave conditions may make a comeback in parts of West Rajasthan but Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh will not experience heatwave next week.

The humidity is likely in the range of 25 - 50 per cent in the peak afternoon hours. This may lead to higher real feel temperatures hence it is expected to get sweaty over the next week.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

