The Weather Report: Dust storms, light rains expected to bring night tempatures down in Delhi

The unprecedented heatwave continues to reel most parts of North and Central India. The core heatwave zones of the country already witnessing the peak summer temperatures in April end which usually occur in mid or late in May.

Many stations in North and Central India experienced the hottest April on record, a few of them broke the monthly all-time record for maximum temperature.

As per the data released by India Meteorological Department, North and Central India experienced the hottest April ever (in the last 122 years since IMD started maintaining the records).

The average maximum temperatures in April 2022:

Northwest India: 35.90°C

Central India: 37.78°C

On a national level, it is the fourth hottest April on record. This comes after the hottest March in 122 years. A series of events define the severity of heatwave in early summer that never took place in recorded history of Indian weather observations.

On Friday, Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded 47.4°C maximum temperature, the highest and the first station in the country to record above 47°C temperature during the ongoing summer season.

Here is a compilation of IMD data which clearly describes the severity of the April-end heatwave in India:

• Dharamshala recorded 36.0°c maximum temperature on 28 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous record was 35.6°c on 17 April 2010

• Solan recorded 36.0°c maximum temperature on 28 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous

record was 35.8°C on 30 April 1999.

• Banda recorded 47.4°c maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous record was 46.7°C on 29 April 1979.

• Prayagraj recorded 46.8°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous record was 46.6°C on 30 April 1999.

• Lucknow recorded 45.1°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous Record was 45.0°C on 30 April 1999.

• Jhansi recorded 46.2°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022 matching the all-time record of 46.2°C from 17 April 2010.

• Gurgaon recorded 45.9°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous record was 44.8°C on 28 April 1979 and 45.6°C on 28 April 2022.

• Bhiwani recorded 44.8°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous record was 43.2°C on 30 April 2009.

• Satna recorded 45.3°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest ever in the month of April. The previous record was 45.0°C on 9 April 2004.

• Mukteshwar recorded 29.0°C maximum temperature on 28 April 2022, the highest at least in the last decade. The all-time record is 31.5°C on 30th April 1999

• Gwalior recorded 45.2°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest at least in the last decade. The all-time record is 46.2°C on 28 April 1958.

• Ahmedabad recorded 44.4°C maximum temperature on 28 April 2022, the highest at least in last decade. The all-time record is 46.2°C on 27 April 1958.

• Daltonganj recorded 45.8°C maximum temperature on 28 April 2022, the highest at least in the last decade. The all-time record is 46.5°C on 18 April 2010.

• Kanpur recorded 44.0°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest at least in the last decade. The all-time record is 45.7°C on 25 April 1973.

• Meerut recorded 42.3°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022 and just missed its all-time record of 42.4°C on 20 April 2017.

• New Delhi recorded 43.5°C maximum temperature on 28 and 29 April 2022, the highest since 2010. The all-time record is 45.6°C on 29 April 1941.

•Chandigarh recorded 42.2°C maximum temperature on 28 and 29 April 2022, the highest at least in the last decade. The all-time record is 42.6°c on 21 April 1980.

• Sundernagar recorded 38.1°C maximum temperature on 29 April 2022, the highest since 2010.

• Una recorded 43.0°C maximum temperature on 28 and 29 April 2022, just missing its all-time record of 43.2°C from 17 April 2010. The all-time record is 39.9°c on 17 April 2010

• Shimla and Dharamshala recorded nil rainfall in April which has been never observed before at least since 2003.

As per IMD data, total pre-monsoon rains in India from 1 March till 30 April:

• India as a whole recorded a total of 47.2mm rainfall against the average of 69.7mm, a departure from normal stands at -32 per cent.

• Southern Peninsula: Actual 58.0mm against the average of 47.8mm, +21 per cent departure from normal.

• East and North East India: Actual 193.2mm against the average of 188.3mm, +3 per cent departure from normal.

• North West India: Actual 10.8mm against the average of 79.4mm, -86 per cent departure from normal.

• Central India: Actual 5.1mm against the average of 17.4mm, -71 per cent departure from normal.

All India forecast for next week from 1 May 2022 till 7 May 2022:

• The pattern of heatwave will continue in most parts of North West India and Central India on Sunday, probably West Rajasthan will have the hottest day of the season as temperatures might reach close to 47-48°C in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Sriganganagar.

• Early next week a Western Disturbance is expected to approach Western Himalayas and it is expected to have some impact over the plains as well.

From 2 to 5 May, convective clouds will develop daily in the late afternoon to evening hours over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh causing dust storms and scattered light to moderate rains in the region which will bring down the temperatures by 4-5°C and residents might get respite from ongoing heatwave but still day time temperatures are expected to be around 40°C hence days to stay slightly hot.

• Under the influence of Western Disturbance various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to receive on and off light to moderate rainfall activities throughout the next week.

• As the Western Disturbance approaches northern India, wind reversal will take in east India. Under the influence of Easterlies, the moisture content will increase in the Gangetic Plains and along with the combined impact of Western Disturbance, strong norwesters are expected to develop in East India during the upcoming week.

Intense thunderstorms, heavy rains and winds gusts above 50km/h and up to 100km/h likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh daily in the evening hours during the whole week.

• The weather conditions are expected to stay dry in most parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh this week as no significant weather system is likely to impact the region. The maximum temperatures will remain slightly above normal by 2-3°c and in the range of 40 to 45°C during the upcoming week.

• Things get more interesting in South India as weather models hint at a strong agreement for the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal towards the end of the next week and the system might intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm by the second week of May. The East coast of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar will remain potential landfall locations. The genesis of the tropical system holds the key to forecasting the intensity as well as the landfall location.

It will be tricky to guess it right now as it is too early. There will be a noticeable increase in pre-monsoon rains in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Western Tamil Nadu this week and the temperature is expected to stay below normal in the southern peninsula over the week.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

