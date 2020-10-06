The role of Khap Panchayats
Even if a victim of caste-based sexual violence decides to brave society which in its natural state is against her and take on her perpetrators, there is one powerful institution which will come down on her and her family no matter what - the Khap Panchayat. The government provides no protection to the victims, though it is supposed to do so and the Khap of the ruling castes tries its level best to force victims to either withdraw their complaint or ‘settle' the matter. The reason they cite for this is ‘izzat’ of the village.
I have tried to explain how the government and Khap Panchayat's try to muzzle victims of caste-based sexual violence in this video, do watch it.
