Save Soil: 'The movement is going to be on till the policies are changed', Sadhguru

Sadhguru pointed that our planet is losing the ability to grow food because of alarmingly rapid degradation of soil- 95% of our food comes from soil

New Delhi: Speaking about the Save Soil movement, Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation on Sunday said that the movement will be on till the policies are changed.

The Save Soil Movement is a global race against time to prevent soil extinction, spearheaded by Sadhguru.

According to Sadhguru, it aims to get citizens of the world to emphatically express to their leaders the urgent need to Save Soil in their countries. The movement aims to reach 3.5 billion people globally or 60% of the world’s electorate who can vote to Save Soil, and support leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable Soil.

As per the consciousplanet website, soil extinction is the gravest threat to humanity right now.

During the event, Sadhguru pointed that our planet is losing the ability to grow food because of alarmingly rapid degradation of soil- 95% of our food comes from soil.

According to the Save Soil website, a handful of soil takes thousands of years to form and we’re losing 75 billion tons every year of a resource we can never replace but one that is most critical for the survival of the human race.

The overarching objective of the movement is to ensure a minimum 3-6% of organic content for agricultural Soil. The Save Soil movement talks about a pragmatic three-pronged strategy to achieve abovementioned.

Make it aspirational for farmers to achieve the minimum threshold of 3-6% organic content by providing attractive incentives for getting to this threshold. Facilitate carbon credit incentives for farmers. The current processes for farmers to avail of carbon credit benefits are far too complex - and therefore need significant simplification. Develop a mark of superior quality for food grown from Soils that have the target 3-6% organic content level. Such a mark of superior quality food would have far more meaning than the current system of just trying to distinguish between so-called ‘organic’ produce from ‘non-organic’ one.

Agriculture, deforestation, and other factors have degraded and eroded topsoil at alarming rates. Globally, 52% of agricultural land is already degraded. The planet is in crisis. If current rates of soil degradation continue, this would be the end of life as we know it.

Most of us are familiar with words and concepts such as Climate Change, Carbon Emissions, Air Pollution and Water Scarcity, but very few have focused attention on Soil. For millennia, life on earth has been sustained by a thin layer of fertile soil on the earth's crust.

