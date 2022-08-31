The legend of Lord Ganesha and how to celebrate as per the scriptures

People should establish Lord Ganesha’s idol as per the rules and after worship submerge the idol respectfully in water. As per the scriptures, one should abstain from sleeping at night and keep chanting for Ganpati’s return the next year

As per Shiv Puran, Kumar Khand of Rudra Sanhita chapter 18, once Mata Parvati before going to bathe created a boy from her body dust to guard her and not give entry to anyone inside her house. The little boy was so conscientious about his duty that he denied entry even to his father, Shiva, who felt offended. When the Ganas intervened, Ganesha did not budge from his stance of guarding Mata Parvati.

A big tussle emerged. First with Ganas and then with Lord Vishnu. But the little one’s strength amazed everyone. Even Bhagwan Narad could not make the child understand. In anger, Lord Shiva severed the boy’s head with his trident.

And then, a type of Holocaust emerged. An angry Mata Parvati, along with her divine shaktis, was hell-bent upon destroying the universe if her son wasn’t brought back to life. All were aware of her supreme power. In her anger, Jagdamba, along with her shaktis, started destroying the universe.

Keeping in mind the immense destructions, all the sages bowed down before her; they prayed to her chanting her different names. They tried to pacify her through worship. So Lord Shiva asked the ‘devtas’ to travel north and bring the head of anyone they meet first. The ‘devtas’ happened to meet an elephant first. They severed its head and brought it in front of Lord Shiva, who attached the head to Ganesha’s neck after sanctifying his body. After the process of purification and revival, Ganesha rose to life again.

A happy Parvati blessed her son so that he would be the first to be worshipped during any kind of puja. Other ‘devtas’ would be worshipped after him. She also gave him many siddhis.

Lord Brahma blessed him to be ‘Vighnaharta’ or the destroyer of obstacles. Each and every ‘devta’ standing over there worshipped him and endorsed Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati and Lord Brahma.

Lord Shiva said that since Ganesha originated in Bhadrapad, Krishna paksh Chaturthi, this auspicious day would be for Ganesh puja, which would provide joy and happiness to all.

People should establish Lord Ganesha’s idol as per the rules and worship it with ‘durva’ or doob grass or panicun or sacred grass in three heaps. Light the incense, offer water, prasad, betel leaf, lamp, chant mantras etc.

Brahmins should be given food and accorded respect. After the worship, submerge the idol respectfully in water. The vedi, or the platform upon which the idol is placed should be decorated with an eight-petal lotus. Also, one should abstain from sleeping at night and keep chanting for Ganpati’s return the next year, prepare sweets and offer them to Brahmins.

This worship will fulfil all desires.

As per rituals, the worship should be year-long, starting from Rama Chaturthi. It is said that the respect for Brahmins is an essential part of all our worship.

As per Narad Puran, Purva chapter 13 and Ganesh Puran, while praying, one must recite the 21 names of Ganesha while making the offering to Ketki.

The 21 names are as follows:

1) Sumukha

2) Ganadhisha

3) Umaputra

4) Gajmukha

5) Lambodara

6) Harasuna

7) Shurpakarna

8) Vakratunda

9) Guharaja

10) Ekdanta

11) Heramba

12) Chaturhotra

13) Sarveshwar

14) Vikata

15) Hematunda

16) Kapil

17) Vatve

18) Bhalchandra

19) Sugraja

20) Siddhivinayaka

21) Vinayaka

This offering should be of 21 types of sacred leaves. When the five-year or seven-year worship ends, give a cow in charity to a Brahmin. Always offer 11 modaks or ladoos in prasad. The more years you follow this puja, the more benefits you shall be blessed with.

As per Narad Puran and Ganesh Puran, one word of caution is to be mentioned here. On this day, one should avoid viewing the moon since this sighting brings bad luck to that particular person. If one happens to view the moon at night, the following mantra should be chanted.

सिंहः प्रसेनमवधीत् सिंहो जाम्बवता हतः । सुकुमारक मा रोदीस्तव होष स्यमन्तकः।।

(ना० पूर्व० ११३ । ३९)

Lord Ganesha is also mentioned in Vedas.

Rig Ved 2.23.1

ॐ गणानां त्वा गणपतिं हवामहे कविं कवीनामुपमश्रवस्तमम् ।

ज्येष्ठराजं ब्रह्मणां ब्रह्मणस्पत आ नः षृण्वन्नूतिभिः सीदसादनम् ॥

Also mentioned as Brahmanaspati in 2.23.5 and other Rig Veda mantras.

It is also mentioned in Ganesh Puran 2.1.17-21 that Lord Ganesha will take the avatar in Kalyug and will be known as Dhumraketu. When Kalyug commences, everything will be opposite of the expected norms. Scriptures will be insulted when an unworthy person will read and sermonise about them. Gurus and parents will be constantly insulted. The average age will be 16, and the childbearing age will be five to six years. People will be lust-ridden. Temples and pilgrimages will be ruined. Since nothing will be offered through ‘swadha’ and ‘swaha’, the devtas will starve. At this juncture, they will take the shelter of Gajanan.

Bhagwan Gajanan will assure them of their safety and well-being, stating that he will come down as the avatar of Dhumraketu or Shoorpkarna riding a blue horse. He will destroy all the evil and restore peace and sanity, marking the advent of Satyug.

Anshul Pandey is an author and freelance columnist

