The heat wave is coming: Which parts of the country will see mercury rising?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in temperatures in many parts of the country, including northwest central and western parts, for the next four to five days

The heat is on!

North and central parts of India are sweltering in the heat and the conditions will continue for at least the next five days, the country’s weatherman has predicted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a heatwave will prevail over several regions in the country, including the Saurashtra-Kutch region, between 27 and 31 March.

As we prepare for blistering high temperatures, here’s a quick guide to what’s happening, the states that will see mercury rising and what can be done to remain cool.

What’s a heatwave?

According to the IMD, a region or locality is considered to be under the influence of heatwave if the maximum temperature reaches or exceeds 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, or 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions. Over the coastal regions, the threshold for the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The IMD declares a heatwave for a region when the temperature departure ranges between 4.5 to six degrees.

In simple terms, if the normal temperature of an area is 40 degrees, and the actual temperature is 45 degrees, then the weatherman decrees that the region is witnessing a heatwave.

This apart, if the locality records over 45 degrees on any given day, then the IMD declares a heatwave.

Rising mercury levels

On Sunday, the IMD had issued a warning for a heatwave for western, central and northern states in the country.

Isolated Heat Wave are very likely over Western Himalayan Region & Gujarat state during next 3 days; over West MP, Vidarbha & Rajasthan during next 4-5 days; and over south Punjab, south Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th-31st March

The IMD said heatwave conditions will likely prevail due to the absence of active western disturbance or any system in the easterlies wind regime.

The IMD said that the maximum temperature in Delhi may touch 39 degree Celsius by 28 March.

Similarly, Rajasthan and Gujarat too would experience high temperatures. The IMD, as per a News18 report, said: "There’s a likelihood of severe heatwave conditions in western Rajasthan with maximum temperature being 6.4 degrees above normal and day temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius in the next four days. The severity will slightly decrease on 31 March."

There would be no respite for Gujarat too from the heat. Parts of north Gujarat and the Kutch area have been witnessing intense heatwave conditions and the IMD predicts that it will only get worst.

Manorama Mohanty, head of the IMD Gujarat, said that the forecast for summer 2022 has indicated higher than normal temperatures for the western Indian states including Gujarat. "Thus, the temperatures may hover around 40°C in April and May too. Parts of north Gujarat and Kutch may face more hotter spells compared to other regions, she was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The IMD also issued an alert for the state of Jharkhand. The IMD said that heatwave conditions would prevail in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra and Latehar on 29 March while on the next day, heat wave condition would prevail in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro, Dhanbad,Simdega, West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum.

There would be no respite for people in the hill areas either. People in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been sweating it out owing to higher temperatures.

In fact, the maximum temperature in Jammu on Sunday settled at 37.3 degree Celsius, breaking a 76-year-old record for the month of March.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory, is 8.4 degrees above normal during this part of the season. The summer capital Srinagar is also witnessing hotter days than usual with day temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, 7.4 notches above normal.

Keeping your cool

Heatwaves can be difficult to cope with and can cause medical issues for people — ranging from dehydration to heat strokes.

Doctors say that a heatstroke can permanently damage vital organs such as the brain or kidneys and even cause death and hence, it is of utmost importance to keep hydrated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that one must try to keep their homes cool. Moreover, people should avoid going outside during the hottest time of the day.

The UN health agency has also stated that people should avoid strenuous physical activity and if it’s unavoidable, such activities should be taken up during the coolest part of the day.

The WHO has also said that people should keep their bodies hydrated by taking showers and drink lots of water. Additionally, they should wear light, loose-fitting clothes of breathable fabrics.

