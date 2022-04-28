The art of jugaad: Moving pandal over dancing baraat to beat the heat

A few days ago another video had gone viral which showed the baraat being accompanied by a cooler mounted on a rickshaw

Weddings in India bring out the true determination in its people. No matter the obstacle ‘weddings must go on’. Even during the coronavirus lockdown there were some people who got married on zoom calls, while a few risked jail time for a physical wedding.

Hence, it is obvious that neither soaring temperatures nor the warnings of weather department of heat wave and heat stroke is deterring people from tying the knot. But what is noteworthy is the techniques, which are being adopted to beat the heat.

Devyani Kohli shared a video on Twitter showing a wedding procession walking along the road. A pandal is held over the baaratis as they are seen dancing and having fun. “This is why #India is called the land of innovation or simply ‘Jugaad’ to beat the #Heatwave during ‘Baraat’, Indians have found a solution,” read the caption. Here is the video:

This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply

"Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution.#innovationpic.twitter.com/Fs8QociT2K — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) April 27, 2022

This comes only a few days after another video went viral where a wedding procession in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh was seen accompanied by a cooler installed on rickshaw for the convenience of the dancing 'baraatis'.

